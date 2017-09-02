Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin seem to enjoy each other’s company, so much so that they’ve been spotted on another date night for the second night in a row. However, the supermodel’s budding relationship with the NBA star — be it friendly or romantic — is causing controversies after reports claim that she’s still dating rapper A$AP Rocky.

On Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Los Angeles Clippers power forward sparked romance rumors once again after being spotted on another night out. Kendall and Blake reportedly enjoyed a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu, California, which marks their second consecutive bonding moment this week.

The 21-year-old La Perla model flaunted her long legs in a pair of black denim shorts matched with an oversized taupe T-shirt and black boots. Kendall also opted for a natural look with a barely there makeup and let her short hair loose.

Blake, on the other hand, kept it low-key in a Busta Rhymes printed shirt and ripped jeans, matched with a pair of white sneakers.

The night before, Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin had a double date with Hailey Baldwin and Chandler Parsons. The group reportedly went out on a fancy dinner date at Craig’s in West Hollywood followed by a trip to Nightingale Plaza nightclub.

In the video released by TMZ, Jenner and Griffin can be seen leaving the venue together in the same car, while Parsons followed shortly after in a separate vehicle. Baldwin, on the other hand, stayed behind but was spotted in the doorway of the restaurant covering her face with her hand.

During their double date, onlookers claimed that Kendall and Blake were sitting close to each other. However, an eyewitness told E! News that they weren’t “overly affectionate and didn’t show a lot of PDA.”

The same source also noted Griffin did put his arm around Jenner, but the model was reportedly lukewarm to it. There were also claims that the NBA star appeared really interested in the reality star.

“You could tell Blake was more into Kendall by the way he was staring and smiling at her. He looked very into her.”

Interestingly, People reports that Kendall Jenner is still dating rapper A$AP Rocky despite not being spotted together recently. A source close to the pair told the news outlet that the model is not seriously involved with anyone in particular right now, adding that she’s keeping her options open.

“Kendall is keeping her options open. She’s still dating A$AP Rocky as well, but she and Blake are hanging out, and there’s potential there.”

So far, both Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin have yet to confirm the real score between them. A$AP Rocky has not commented on the pair’s multiple date nights as well.

