Leah Remini Opens Up About Her Friendship With Jennifer Lopez And The Scientology Connection

Jennifer Lopez and ex-Scientologist Leah Remini are the best of friends. They have known each other for several years and have been through a lot. Come what may, their friendship weathers through. It has always seemed that Leah was the only one with a Church of Scientology connection, but that isn’t the case.

In a recent interview with People, Leah Remini shared how her friend Jennifer Lopez fits into the Scientology equation. While Jennifer isn’t a member of the Church of Scientology herself, her father David is. He has been in the church for over 30 years. When Leah left the Church of Scientology, she was lucky that her husband Angelo Pagan, her daughter Sofia, and her mother Vicky all came with her. A topic she has covered on her A&E Emmy-nominated show, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, is “disconnecting.”

When a member of the Church of Scientology decides to leave the religion, their friends and family that are still in the church are no longer to have contact with them. This is called disconnecting. Now, while the church’s rebuttal is that no one is forced to disconnect and that it is a choice, viewers of her show understand how serious disconnection is taken.

Leah shared that actually, her friend Jennifer Lopez could be in danger of disconnection for remaining her friend. The way the Church of Scientology believes, David Lopez, being an active member, should disconnect from Jennifer because of her continuing connection to Leah. She did imply that it is enforced more for members who are not such “big names.” Considering she left the Church of Scientology in 2013, it appears there have been no repercussions for their friendship.

Happy Birthday @jlo. You are an amazing friend and we celebrate you today! You have always being there for me no matter where you are In the world. I Look forward to many more years of laughs and insightful talks over chocolate chip cookies! I Love you honey. #bestielove #circleoftrust A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on Jul 24, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT

Thank you so much to the Television Critics Association for nominating our show. We are all so honored! #TCAAwards #ScientologyTheAftermath A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on Jun 19, 2017 at 8:59pm PDT

The Church of Scientology took offense to her observations and responded by bashing Leah’s show where she takes on the church. The few times the church has responded to Leah Remini, it has always been to refute all claims their ex-believer has made. They say she is lying, staging the show, and all other ex-members who are on her show are just as dishonest. Leah remains dedicated to exposing the church and the leaders.

