Bobby Brown Pulls Out Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ At Last Minute

The news is coming out about who will be on Dancing With the Stars this season. The entire cast hasn’t been announced just yet, but now Us Weekly Magazine is sharing that Bobby Brown actually pulled out of the show just before they could even announce that he was part of the show.

Sources are saying that Bobby Brown agreed to do the show and then at the last minute he decided to pull out. So far, they aren’t saying why Bobby changed his mind. Fans would have loved to see him compete, and it could have been a very emotional journey for him as well.

There are a lot of rumors going on about who will be on Dancing With the Stars this season. Drew Scott of Property Brothers is the only name that has been confirmed for sure, though. He will be dancing with Emma Slater this season. He shared that they have already done a few rehearsals. He knows there is a lot of pressure seeing that she won last season. Drew has a pretty big fan base, so that is going to help him out a bit.

That means that whoever they bring in to replace Bobby Brown could be behind everyone else on the show. They should already be rehearsing and they will probably get less practice before the first week than everyone else. It should be interesting to see who they pick up at the last minute. There are always a lot of people who want to be on DWTS, but it is about finding someone that is a good fit for the show and has free time while they are filming.

Right now, there are only two weeks of Bachelor in Paradise left. That means that the people who are on Dancing With the Stars this season will end up having a few weeks to practice before their first performance.

Are you surprised to hear that Bobby Brown allegedly dropped out of Dancing With the Stars? Do you feel like he would have been great on the show? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss DWTS when it returns to ABC later this month.

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]