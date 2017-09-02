‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Steve Burton’s Return As Jason Morgan Will Cause Major Conflict

There is going to be two Jason Morgans in Port Charles, as Steve Burton returns to General Hospital. The shocking return of Jason, with his old face, is going to cause major conflict among the characters, with family and friends weighing in on who the real Jason is when Steve Burton appears in this fall.

General Hospital spoilers regarding Steve Burton’s Jason role are out and tease that the twin will make some enemies, divide Port Charles, and cause some chaos. No one knows what to believe. Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) will consider the changes they see with the current Jason (Billy Miller), who they think does not seem like himself. Carly might lean on believing that Burton’s version is the true Jason, but Sonny will be uncertain, per Celeb Dirty Laundry.

One of the biggest impacts of the twin Jason will be on Sam (Kelly Monaco), who has just recovered from her toxoplasmosis symptoms, but is at risk of a relapse. Miller’s Jason is currently clinging to life, and losing him is Sam’s biggest fear. With Jason not around, General Hospital spoilers tease that Sam will have a hard time coping in the coming weeks. Seeing Burton’s Jason will shock Sam, and she will think her hallucinations have returned. Even if the current Jason turns out to be fake, Sam might still choose him. She likes the life they’ve built together and the stability and safety she’s been yearning for.

Franco (Roger Howarth) will also have issues with the two Jason Morgans, but General Hospital spoilers hint that he will play a key role in solving the mess. He was raised with one of the brothers, and his memories and photos could help everyone figure things out.

Steve Burton, who played Jason Morgan from 1995 to 2012, was confirmed to return to General Hospital in late June. He began filming on August 14. Billy Miller took over the role in 2014. It is not yet clear what will happen to Billy if Steve’s version of Jason will be the legitimate one.

After wrapping up his first day of taping, Steve teased that fans will not want to miss the episode.

“I just wrapped my first day. It was amazing, it was so great seeing everybody, and I really have to say that this story is going to be so kick-beep that you’re not going to want to miss it,” he said on a video.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]