‘Bill & Ted 3’: Keanu Reeves Shares Plot, Third Installment With Alex Winter Might Finally Happen Soon

Talks of a Bill & Ted 3 movie have been going on for quite awhile. In fact, the third installment of the hit science fiction comedy franchise has been rumored to be in development for the last 10 years or so, but nothing has really moved forward. Now, Keanu Reeves is giving everyone hope that Bill & Ted 3 will definitely happen, despite the problems that they were facing during the development process.

The last Bill & Ted movie came out 25 years ago and it’s definitely time for Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter to officially reprise their iconic roles in Bill & Ted 3.

While some may remember Keanu Reeves as Neo from The Matrix, the 53-year-old actor actually rose to stardom as Ted “Theodore” Logan in the Bill & Ted movies. With that said, it seems mandatory that the actor should be asked about Bill & Ted 3 while he was promoting John Wick: Chapter 2 on The Graham Norton Show back in February.

Keanu Reeves gamely talked about the highly-anticipated movie, sharing that Bill & Ted 3 is definitely happening, although he is still unsure regarding the exact timeline of the much-awaited installment. He then went on to share the movie’s plot and it sounded like Bill and Ted’s epic journey has continued from the last movie.

“Basically, they’re supposed to write a song to save the world and they haven’t done that. So the pressure of having to save the world, their marriages are falling apart, their kids are kind of mad at them.”

The actor then said that someone from the future will tell the two time-travelling doofuses, who are now in their 50s, they will not only save the world, but the universe.

Keanu Reeves has previously shared that the production for Bill & Ted 3 had been hard for them. The actor said that “there’s darkness out there that’s keeping it from happening.” For now, all fans can do is to hope that they will finally figure out how to eliminate the “darkness” so they can start with the production as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Alex Winter, who played Bill S. Preston, Esq. in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, has already confirmed the existence of Bill & Ted 3 while promoting his documentary about Frank Zappa. The 52-year-old actor, director, and screenwriter shared that a start date for Bill & Ted 3 could be relatively imminent.

While waiting for the movie to finally launch, fans can enjoy the Bill & Ted Save The Universe comic books in the meantime. However, the lack of updates about the movie has led people to speculate that Bill & Ted 3 might never happen at all. Keanu Reeves, and Alex Winter have yet to comment on this speculation.

[Featured Image by Christopher Jue/Getty Images]