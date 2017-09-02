‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Hilary Plans For Cane & Lily’s Reunion, Victoria Becomes More Aggressive

Young and the Restless spoilers for the upcoming week hint more challenges among Genoa City residents. Complicated love affairs will take center stage in the upcoming week. Hilary is going to be a willing participant in several schemes. Meanwhile, Victoria is also going to bring out the big guns, as she takes a different approach to ensure Brash and Sassy’s future.

Hilary’s Game Plan

Hilary may have lost Jordan but the Young and the Restless spoilers hint she will not give up on her most recent lover. Jordan set his cap for Lily (Christel Khalil), and Hilary can’t help but feel annoyed with this fact. Young and the Restless spoilers tease Hilary won’t just sit and watch. She will do something about it.

Hilary will find ways to patch up Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily’s marriage. She wants Jordan to get over his feelings for Lily, and she would definitely find it awesome if Jordan wants her back in his life. Unfortunately, spoilers suggest Hilary is better in breaking relationships than in playing matchmaker – Cane and Lily will not be back together soon. In fact, Juliet will be the only person who will support Cane.

Hilary meddles with Devon and Mariah's relationship tomorrow on #YR! https://t.co/fGcPlmqbdv pic.twitter.com/xh0K2fAFNH — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) August 31, 2017

Hilary is putting a lot of effort to make sure Jordan severs his relationship with Lily, but it’s obvious that she is still harboring feelings for Devon (Bryton James). Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday reveal Hilary will inform Mariah that she took up most of Devon’s time. Mariah will confront Devon about this issue. Devon will try to be reassuring, but there’s a gnawing feeling that he is still not over Hilary.

Tuesday’s spoilers for the Young and the Restless suggest Devon will tell Lily about his chat with Hilary. Lily will be in the same camp with Mariah, she thinks Hilary is trying to manipulate Devon.

Victoria Fights Back

Victoria needs to be extra vigilant especially now – Jack is planning to bring Brash and Sassy down. Jabot’s CEO is going to team up with Mariah for another sneaky plan. Knowing Hilary’s love for sensational news, she might not pass up this opportunity.

Billy makes a bold move today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/Q2FwC1wkrV — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) August 31, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Victoria is going to think Phyllis is involved in more trickery than she lets on. Billy will also start to wonder if Victoria’s hunch is correct. Next week on Y&R, Billy and Phyllis are going to try to outwit each other. Given the current state of things, Jack is undoubtedly succeeding in driving a wedge between Phyllis and Billy. Spoilers suggest Victoria is also going to employ more aggressive tactics to protect everything she loves – Brash & Sassy and Billy.

More Spoilers for the Young and the Restless

Complicated love stories won’t be the only plotlines to look forward to in the Young and the Restless. Zach and Tessa will try to keep their relationship hidden but everything will be revealed in due time. Meanwhile, Abby and Zach’s relationship will become more serious. Young and the Restless spoilers also suggest Ashley will have Graham investigated, but what she finds out will have a huge impact on her family.

Relationships Heat Up next week on #YR pic.twitter.com/Y32vHrApTS — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) September 1, 2017

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]