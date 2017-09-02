The Tesla Model 3 Will Get Smart Air Suspension, Dual Motor In 6 Months, Says Elon Musk

It won’t be long before the Tesla Model 3 would be able to tackle uneven roads without breaking a sweat. In a recent tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that Smart Air Suspension, a popular feature of the Model S sedan and the Model X SUV, is coming to the mass-market Model 3 in around six months. What’s more, the feature would be debuting with the vehicle’s highly anticipated dual motor configuration, which would make the Model 3 even more attractive to potential buyers.

The announcement came in the form of a response to an inquiry about the popular Tesla feature. Ryan McCaffrey, one of the Tesla CEO’s followers on Twitter, simply asked if Smart Air Suspension will be coming to the Model 3. The Tesla fan further jested that his car badly needs the feature because his driveway is uneven. True to form, Elon Musk opted to respond to the inquiry, stating that the feature would indeed be available for the mass market vehicle. The CEO further gave a timeline when Smart Air Suspension would be available.

“In about six months or so. Linked to dual motor config.”

Smart Air Suspension enables Tesla vehicles to raise or lower themselves depending on the road they are traveling on. According to a Motor Authority report, the feature works through a detailed road log that is stored by the vehicle’s computers, which, coupled with the car’s onboard GPS, enables the EV to safely traverse uneven roads and other areas that require variable ride heights. Apart from keeping the vehicle safe, the feature also significantly increases ride comfort.

Interestingly, Smart Air Suspension started as a $3,000 add-on for the Model S sedan and the Model X SUV. The feature, however, became so popular that Tesla eventually decided to make it standard on succeeding models of the Model S and Model X. Considering Tesla’s priority with the Model 3’s production, however, the feature is still not included as an add-on or a standard feature for the vehicle.

Considering Elon Musk’s statement, it appears that Tesla fans waiting for Smart Air Suspension would not need to wait very long to get a hold of the popular feature. The six-month timeline, after all, will fall somewhere in the Spring of 2018, which is perfectly in line with Musk’s prediction that Tesla Model 3 units with dual-motors would be rolled out early next year.

If any, the fact that Smart Air Suspension would be coming with a dual motor configuration would most likely boost the Tesla Model 3’s sales even more. With Smart Air Suspension and dual-motors, the Tesla Model 3 would most likely become a game-changing vehicle in the EV industry.

