Kate Middleton And Sister Pippa Hoping To Be Pregnant At Same Time?

The rumors have been flying that Kate Middleton may be expecting, yet such claims have yet to be verified. The Duchess of Cambridge was reportedly rushed to the hospital last week where she stayed overnight, and the speculation swirled, seeing as the last time Middleton spent time at the same facility overnight was when she was experiencing severe morning sickness when pregnant with Prince George.

Although there has been no news on the subject, and the claims have been stamped out as false by Gossip Cop, new claims are being made that Kate and her sister, newlywed Pippa Middleton, are each hoping to experience pregnancy together. This would mark the first for Pippa and her hubby James Matthews, while it would be number three for Kate and Prince William.

Sources indicate that although Kate may not be pregnant yet, she has been wanting to have another baby almost as soon as Princess Charlotte was born. In addition, there has reportedly always been hopes that she and her sister Pippa would experience pregnancy at the same time. Mercury News relays words of the insider.

“It’s long been a dream for Kate and Pippa to be pregnant at the same time. To share that would be amazing,” a friend to the Middleton family said. The source also claims that Pippa and James were planning the next step — starting a family — before they even tied the knot.

The younger of the Middleton sisters has also always said “it would be if they were to be expecting together,” the insider added.

Since Charlotte’s birth, it hasn’t been ideal for Kate and William to have another baby, seeing as they were too busy caring for a toddler and a newborn. However, once the couple settles into their new living situation at Kensington Palace and become more accustomed to their duties as royals, and they will be more present, it will be an ideal time in the near future. Additionally, Prince George is starting school and Charlotte is more capable, which makes bringing another youngster into the mix entirely possible for the royal pair.

Now that Kate has moved to Kensington Palace, she is much closer to her younger sister, which would certainly make it more exciting if the two became pregnant over the same time. The insider also made comments on this idea.

“You can imagine how fun that will be: shopping for baby clothes, pregnancy yoga classes,” they said.

Are the Middleton sisters soon to experience the joys of motherhood together? Only time will tell.

