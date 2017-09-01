Natalee Holloway Informant Says He Is Quitting The Case, Causes Roadblock

The search for Natalee Holloway has never stopped and now her dad is hitting a roadblock during his search. People shared that the informant they have been working with is going to tell them he is quitting, which is going to cause a huge problem for the case. The new spoilers for The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway reveal what is going down on this Saturday’s new episode.

Natalee’s dad hired this private investigator and the informant has been working with this investigator really well. They actually found human remains in a gravesite that the informant helped them find. So far, it hasn’t been confirmed if these are Natalee’s or not, but everyone is hopeful that this family might be finally getting their closure. The family would feel a lot better if they could know a little bit more about what really happened to Natalee all those years ago on her senior trip to Aruba.

They also set up an undercover sting back in February of 2017 to try to get someone who allegedly hid the body to confess. Gabriel, the informant, claimed that the man told him that Joran van der Sloot gave Natalee the date-rape drug GHB and that she later choked on her own vomit.

Gabriel is going to tell them that he quits because he feels like he has been doing all of the work. He also says that it has been really stressful for him. They don’t want Gabriel to quit on them, so now Natalee’s dad and the private investigator are going to have to try and find a way to get him to stick around. He has told them a lot of information about Natalee’s disappearance and they need him to stick around to help them with the case. Maybe they will be able to find a way to talk him into sticking around, but the viewers will have to wait for the new show tomorrow to see.

Natalee Holloway Case: Investigator Frustrated as Informant Quits Probe Into 2005 Aruba Disappearance https://t.co/3idlDWDuIy — People (@people) August 31, 2017

Are you surprised to hear that Natalee Holloway’s informant is trying to quit on them? Do you feel like he will end up sticking around? Sound off in the comments section, and don’t miss new episodes of The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway on Saturday nights on Oxygen.

Remains found in Aruban backyard believed to be those of Natalee Holloway. https://t.co/8lpPYZIiJP pic.twitter.com/Or9UmbV5eu — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) August 25, 2017

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]