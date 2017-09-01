Disney Introduces New Animal Kingdom Tour With FastPass+ Access To Both Pandora Attractions And Much More

Ever since Pandora – The World of Avatar opened in late May, the lines for the two attractions, and even to get into the land, have been off the charts. Guests are still finding it difficult to lock down a FastPass+ selection and are having to get to the park sometimes an hour before opening in order to not have to wait hours to ride. Well, Disney may have come up with a solution for that with a new tour at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, but it will cost you.

Pandora only has two attractions in the land and it is Flight of Passage which always has the longest line. Still, Na’vi River Journey is also incredibly popular and has brought forth some long waits which have gotten the best of guests from time to time.

As reported by the Disney Parks Blog, there is a new alternative that will help guests avoid the really long waits in Pandora and for other attractions at Animal Kingdom as well. The Ultimate Nights of Adventure VIP Tour was introduced on Friday and it will give guests around four hours to get in a large number of popular attractions.

Again, though, it’s going to cost you.

The official website of Walt Disney World already has a page set up for the new tour, and it details exactly what comes with the cost. For those wondering, it will cost each guest $249 plus tax and you must have valid park admission to take part in it all. During your tour time, you’ll have FastPass+ entrance to:

Expedition Everest

DINOSAUR

Kilimanjaro Safaris

Avatar Flight of Passage

Na’vi River Journey

Rivers of Light

Guests will also each receive signature snacks, a specialty beverage (alcoholic or not), and a souvenir lanyard along with some other “surprises.” Guests can book the tour online or by calling into Disney’s Enchanted Extras hotline.

The tours officially begin on Oct. 1, 2017, and they will take place nightly starting at 4 p.m. There are a handful of block-out dates, though, and they are:

Nov. 20 – 24, 2017

Dec. 21 – 31, 2017

Feb. 17 – 19, 2018

Mar. 25 – Apr. 7, 2018

Check-in for the new tour at Disney’s Animal Kingdom will take place in the courtyard of the DINOSAUR attraction which is over in Dinoland USA.

Some may look at the price of this tour and balk at it right away, but there will be those who find it to be extremely helpful when visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom. All of the attractions included are those which can develop long lines, and that is especially true for the two in Pandora – The World of Avatar. With a host of FastPass+ entrances to attractions and a drink along with souvenirs, the $249 per person really doesn’t seem all that bad.

