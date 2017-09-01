Maria Victoria Henao, Pablo Escobar’s Wife, And His Mistress Virginia Vallejo García: A Historical Outline

Pablo Escobar’s wife Maria Victoria Henao and his mistress Virginia Vallejo García are two women who were close to him and have had to sacrifice a lot because of their involvement with him. The following is an outline of their past, present, and their relationship with him.

Virginia Vallejo García – Pablo’s Mistress

Virginia Vallejo García is a Colombian writer and journalist, and in her 2007 memoir Amando a Pablo, odiando a Escobar (which translates to Loving Pablo, Hating Escobar in English), she spoke about her affair with the drug lord, which went on between 1983 to 1987. Presently, she is in exile in the United States after testifying against Alberto Santofimio, a former Justice Minister in Colombia.

The case alleged that he had conspired with Pablo Escobar to take out Luis Carlos Galán, a presidential candidate who was murdered in August of 1989. She came from a wealthy family and was a socialite. You can check out her pictures here and here.

Maria Victoria Henao Wiki

Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria and Maria Victoria Henao, also referred to as Tata on Narcos, got married when she was just 15 and he 26. On how they met, it was through Marios, her elder brother. At the time, he was colluding with Escobar on numerous criminal activities. This was two years prior to their wedding, which occurred in 1976. Of course, their age gap proved to be a problem for Henao’s parent’s who didn’t relent.

However, the two finally eloped, and the following year, Juan Pablo Escobar, presently named Sebastián Marroquín was born, and Manuela Escobar, his sister, soon after. Pablo Escobar reportedly had numerous mistresses throughout their marriage with Colombian journalist and writer Virginia Vallejo García, and Griselda Blanco, one of the most feared female drug dealers in Colombia being amongst them.

In her memoir Amando a Pablo, odiando a Escobarca (translated Loving Pablo, Hating Escobar), she talked about her romantic relationship with him. Following Pablo’s death, Maria is said to have sought the help of members of the Cali Cartel to escape from Colombia. This was at a time when his enemies were seeking revenge, according to Altervista.

After unsuccessfully seeking asylum in numerous countries, the Escobars finally settled in Argentina under false identities. Victoria changed her name to Maria Isabel Santos Caballero, her daughter’s to Juana Manuela Marroquín Santos, and her son’s to Sebastian Marroquin.

In 2000, their cover was blown. Maria Victoria and her son were charged with falsifying documents and money laundering and sent to jail, but were released after 15 months. Maria Victoria Henao has since stayed away from the public eye.

