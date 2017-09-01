Lamar Odom is writing a tell-all book about his life that will include “everything” about his past, including his time with Khloe Kardashian and on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Lamar is promising a “free for all” and says he’s not concerned with offending the Kardashian family. Lamar Odom is claiming that he is clean and sober and wants to tell everyone his story from his own point of view.

However, it was rough going there for a while for Lamar Odom because even after he recovered from strokes and a coma caused by overdoses at a brothel, he continued drinking and partying. After partying through the summer of 2016, Lamar was finally convinced to go to a 30-day rehab by his family, including his teenage children and his friends. It seems that rehab has given him perspective because he previously thought he might be able to make it back to the NBA.

But a friend of Odom says that due to his age and physical condition, Lamar Odom will never play in the NBA again.

“It’s really sad. His motor skills are not what they used to be. He was such a great athlete, and didn’t even try.”

Even if Lamar Odom is writing a tell-all book, Khloe Kardashian and the Kardashians needn’t worry because Odom says he has no plans to drag them. However, fans wouldn’t blame him if he did because the perception was that Lamar Odom was exploited on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Odom’s recovery from his strokes was a storyline on the show when the former NBA player was seen at his most vulnerable. Lamar said that he was aware of everything that was going on, and he knew his recovery would be highlighted on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“Anything that’s been on the show is something I knew was going to be shown, and I was OK with it. I knew exactly what I was getting into with them. I don’t think I’ve been exploited.”

And even though Lamar and Khloe Kardashian have finalized their divorce, he says that they keep in touch, largely via text.

“I just texted her yesterday. I don’t think she hates me, even though she has every reason to. I definitely don’t hate her.”

Lamar Odom explains that he is moving on with the book project now that he has healed from a very hard year. He explains that he feels lucky to be alive.

“I feel really good. All my doctors say I am a living miracle. I don’t know how I’ve been able to heal like this. I guess it just wasn’t my time.”

Even though Lamar is promising that the Kardashians will get a fair shake in his tell-all, the family is reportedly still concerned. A source says that Lamar Odom will talk about his drug use and cheating, things that might embarrass Khloe.

“Lamar is going to include never-before-told secrets about cheating, sex, and drugs, the booze, the pills, the cocaine, all of it.”

Sources say that the Kardashians have asked for a copy of Lamar Odom’s tell-all before it’s published and he has refused.

When asked about the publishing date, Lamar Odom has only said “soon.”

Do you think Lamar Odom’s tell-all will ever come out? Do you think Khloe and the Kardashians will try to prevent the book from being published?

