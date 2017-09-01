Tucker Carlson Condemns Antifa On Fox News Show

On Thursday evening, Tucker Carlson began his Fox News show by talking about CNN Host Kamau Bell, noting that he is an ardent supporter of Antifa, a radical left-wing group that has used violence to get their message across. Carlson noted that Bell spoke at an Antifa rally at Berkeley, where mobs of people in black masks physically attacked those who they thought might have voted for Donald Trump.

Carlson then showed Bell speaking at the rally. Bell didn’t appear to encourage violence but spoke about sticking up for several marginalized groups. Still, violence occurred after the speech and its something that even the ultra-liberal Nancy Pelosi has condemned. According to the Washington Post, Pelosi said that our democracy has no room for inciting violence or endangering the public, no matter what the ideology of those who commit such acts.

“The violent actions of people calling themselves Antifa in Berkeley this weekend deserve unequivocal condemnation, and the perpetrators should be arrested and prosecuted,” Pelosi is quoted as saying.

Many on the right have always accused Pelosi of being biased and not caring about wrongdoings by people on the left, but she really proved them wrong this time. Some on the left aren’t happy with Pelosi’s condemnation, but she has won mostly praise from both parties.

Tucker Carlson talked about two particular men who were brutalized, even though they were just standing at the event. He said that Antifa does not stand for democracy; instead, they hate this country and want to tear it down. He believes that using the word “Nazi” to describe your enemies is not a way to debate, but it’s rather a way to cause rage and build up emotions.

The Fox News host then imagined a situation where there was a right-wing rally that incited violence on people they disagreed with. Then, afterward, they claimed they were just working on behalf of Whites, Christians, gun owners, and maybe even some tax payers. He did note that doing this would be wrong, but he condemned the double standards.

Later on the show, Tucker had a Northwestern University professor on to talk about a similar college group that says its goal is to drive racists off campus. However, they have been using the same tactics as Antifa. The professor defended the campus anti-fascist group, noting that they are helping to create awareness of issues that concern college students.

Carlson went over the group’s syllabus, which dealt with “scholarly articles” comparing the police to the KKK, comparing the American flag to fascism, and saying how bad antisemitism in the White House under Donald Trump. Carlson angrily told the professor that those weren’t scholarly articles, but they were fake left-wing activism pieces.

[Featured Image by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images]