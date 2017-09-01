Victoria and David Beckham Post Adorable Birthday Wishes To Son Romeo, You Won’t Believe How Much He’s Grown

Proud parents David and Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to wish their growing and handsome son, Romeo, a happy 15th birthday.

David was the first one to send his son well wishes on his special day by posting a photo of himself and Romeo hiking. He took to social media to share his love for his son with his nearly 40 million followers.

“Happy 15th Birthday big boy….” the former soccer star wrote.

David went on to joke that his son has only beaten him in tennis once, but that could change now that he’s 15-years-old. He ended the message by tagging Victoria and telling Romeo how much his parents love their son. David’s army of followers noticed how fast Romeo seems to be growing right before their very eyes.

“Wow they grow so fast or we’re just getting older haha.”

“Happy Birthday Handsome Romeo! May 15 be Happy & Healthy,” another follower shared.

David’s post gained an impressive 1,250,000 likes, as well as over 2,900 comments. In his Instagram story, David also gave fans a glimpse into how Romeo was spending his birthday by boxing with his younger brother, Cruz.

Just an hour later, Victoria posted a photo of herself and Romeo on her Instagram page with a simple, yet heartfelt message.

“Kisses Birthday boy! We all love you so, so much Romeo. 15 today!!!! Xxxx,” the former Spice Girl wrote.

Victoria’s followers approved of the photo, giving it over 500,000 likes, as well as over 2,000 comments. Even Posh’s former bandmate, Mel C, commented on the photo, wishing Romeo a “Happy Birthday.”

Romeo’s big brother, Brooklyn, also joined in on the celebration by wishing “one of the best brothers ever” a very happy birthday.

According to Just Jared, Romeo enjoyed a great birthday week in New York City by attending the US Open with Victoria on Wednesday. The mother-son duo watched a match between Madison Keys and Elise Mertens.

The 15-year-old has already begun to make a splash in the fashion world, having served as a Burberry model over the past few years. In 2015, Ad Week reported that the young model starred in a Burberry Christmas ad which recreated the opening scene from the hit film, Billy Elliot. James Corden and Naomi Campbell also starred in the ad.

[Featured Image by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images]