Duggar Family News: Jessa Duggar Features Jinger Vuolo & Husband, Not Joy-Anna On Instagram Amidst Scandal

This week has been busy for the Duggar family. With Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth announcing their first pregnancy and Jill’s husband, Derick Dillard, posting more tweets that got fans confused, it seems like there is no end of scandals and drama for the Duggars.

But it looks like Jessa Duggar knows how to keep herself out of the drama. After posting a sweet video on family blog congratulating Joy-Anna and Austin, she returned to her Instagram to post about things that really matter to her.

The 24-year-old Duggar gave birth to her second son, Henry Seewald, this past February, and she has been busy balancing a family of four. Her Instagram has been filled with her older son, Spurgeon Seewald, and baby Henry, who is growing bigger every day. But this week, she took a break from her regular programming to feature two people that matter a lot in her life.

It’s no secret that Jessa and Jinger have been particularly close in the midst of 19 siblings. Jessa was Jinger’s maid of honor at the wedding, and they post about each other frequently on Instagram. This time, Jessa outdid herself by sharing ten pictures with her younger sister, showing how they have been close from a young age.

Despite the fact that they live hundreds of miles apart, Jessa in Arkansas and Jinger in Texas, they make special efforts to keep in touch. As a matter of fact, it was Ben that introduced Jeremy Vuolo into Jinger’s life. Check out the couples on a double Skype date!

The newest scandal for the Duggar family concerns the newlyweds, Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth. They just announced that they are expecting their first baby. This was a big surprise for all the Counting On fans as they have only been married for three months, and Joy’s baby bump in the announcement video was substantial.

“If I’m doing the math correctly, which I’m pretty sure I am, depending on the day of the baby’s due date, the baby was either conceived the wedding night or someone got past the chaperones a week or two before the wedding,” a follower deduced. “Could be why they moved it up.”

Many fans are speculating whether this child was conceived out of wedlock. The Duggar family are famous for their strict and conservative dating laws, forbidding frontal hugs, kissing, and any major form of PDA before marriage.

In the video, Joy-Anna said that she has been leaning on Jill and Jessa, her two older sisters, for advice.

However, Jessa chose to focus on her life on Instagram instead of showering Joy with attention. She posted about a date night she had with her husband, Ben Seewald.

Jessa and Ben have been known as foodies for a while. Even when they were courting, they sought out delicious restaurants to go on dates. They are fans of Mexican cuisine.

