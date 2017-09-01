Audrey Roloff just updated fans about what is happening with her pregnancy. She also showed off one her baby girl’s accessories.

Audrey crossed the 40-week mark, but she has not delivered her baby girl, yet. She announced her first pregnancy with her husband, Jeremy Roloff, in February and had kept Little People, Big World fans updated with photos of her growing baby bump these past nine months. Fans recently learned that Audrey plans to give birth naturally with her midwife, doula, and husband Jeremy by her side at home.

The couple was expecting its little bundle of joy on Thursday. It now looks like LPBW fans glued to the Roloffs’ social media accounts to hear about the new arrival will have to wait longer to see the first pictures of baby girl Roloff. Putting to rest the rumors she is already in labor, the Little People, Big World star informed her Instagram followers on Friday, in trademark Audrey Roloff style, that she missed her due date.

“Yesterday was my due date! I can’t believe I’ve been carrying this bump of love for 9 months! Baby girl we are so eager to meet you! In case you missed it, I did a 3rd trimester of pregnancy update over on my blog aujpoj.com.”

Looking at Audrey’s baby bump, her followers assured her the baby could arrive anytime, while some others expected the baby Roloff to show up on Labor Day!

“Your bump’s looking lower hope you don’t have to wait much longer to meet your bundle of joy,” one fan noted.

“Maybe she’s waiting for Labor Day,” wrote another fan, echoing thoughts of several others.

Audrey’s update also revealed one of her baby’s accessories: a hand-woven basket. Mrs. Roloff is standing right in front of it in the image. She let her followers know through hashtags about the basket. It appears the object is not on the baby’s registry. The LPBW star also took the opportunity to promote a brand of a macrame artwork hanging on the wall behind her in the image.

Reacting to Audrey’s post, fans asked her what the couple will call the baby. Jeremy and Audrey Roloff have said they have shortlisted options but have not committed to a name yet. The couple has discussed naming their baby on Little People, Big World, saying they want their firstborn to have a peculiar name that does not sound weird. If the reception Jackson Roloff received after birth from LPBW fans is any indication, Roloff grandchild #2 will be a big hit, no matter what she’s named.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Instagram]