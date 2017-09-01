Cara Delevingne Is Set To Run Off To ‘Carnival Row’ With Orlando Bloom

Cara Delevingne is giving the small screen a shot with the horror/fantasy series Carnival Row, which will be a sidestep from her budding film career. Other than a one time 2014 appearance on Playhouse Presents and a few video shorts, Cara has devoted her acting career solely to feature length films, so this will be a deviation for the actress.

Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne to Bring Their Magic to Carnival Row

The Hollywood Reporter shared the news that Ms. Delevingne has signed on to co-star alongside Bloom in the limited event series from Legendary Television, which will air via Amazon. Cara and Orlando have signed to star in eight episodes of Carnival Row, which is set to begin production in the coming weeks. The series is slated for a 2019 release through Amazon’s streaming service.

Carnival Row tells the story of mythical beings chased from their homes by war and strife, only to find themselves thrown into the middle of a new battle. Angering the residents of their new city, these magical immigrants face prejudice and hate, even as the city is gripped by a series of grisly murders. As tensions mount, suspicions are cast amid the opposing factions and the murders serve as a catalyst for growing fear and oppression.

Cara Delevingne Will be Another Mystical Being

From Enchantress in last year’s Suicide Squad to Laureline in this year’s Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Ms. Delevingne has really embraced playing larger than life characters set against fantastical backdrops. As Deadline reported, the supermodel turned actress will continue that trend in Carnival Row.

Cara will play Vignette Stonemoss, a fairy and refugee who comes to the Burgue in search of a new, happier life. Running from the secrets she carries with her, as well as from the conflict in her native land, Vignette feels her hopes dashed by the prejudice and bigotry of the Burgue’s people.

Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne will be working off of a new revamped screenplay, based upon the 2005 script for A Killing on Carnival Row. The writer of that first version, Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim), will be returning to co-produce the first season of Carnival Row with Paul McGuigan (Luke Cage).

Rene Echevarria (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Medium) is set to write and executive produce the Amazon series.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]