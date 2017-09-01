WWE Announces Huge First-Time Ever Steel Cage Match For Next Week’s ‘Monday Night Raw’

No Mercy is really being built up to have a big pay-per-view feel to it, and WWE is planning on upping things even more with a huge first-time ever steel cage match on next week’s Monday Night Raw. Braun Strowman has been on a huge tear lately, and he has a WWE Universal Championship Match against Brock Lesnar later this month. If he’s going to make it to that match, though, he’ll have to escape the steel cage when he faces off with Big Show.

The weekend still has to go through, but the official website of WWE announced on Friday that the Labor Day episode of Monday Night Raw is going to be big. It’s going to be so big that it will contain two of the largest athletes in the world inside a steel cage and see just how much damage they can do.

“One can only hope that the structure is reinforced for what should be a brutal confrontation. Can Big Show end Strowman’s seemingly unstoppable rampage, or will The Monster Among Men send a grisly message to The Beast Incarnate, who will no doubt be paying close attention to the carnage?”

It’s rather interesting to see that WWE emphasized the point about the cage being “reinforced” enough for both of them. Could we see a cage torn apart on Monday?

The two behemoths have fought one another before, but they’ve never been placed in a steel cage together. As reported by Cageside Seats, this back-and-forth has been rather “one-sided” in all of their matches with Strowman usually coming out as the victor, but it has been fun.

It’s likely that the steel cage match will be the main event as the ringside area may not look the same after the two men are done with it.

Last week, Strowman was noticeably absent from Raw, and that was due to wanting to keep him and Brock Lesnar apart. The week before, Strowman faced off with Lesnar in the opening segment and absolutely decimated the Universal Champion and left him lying in the middle of the ring.

Braun Strowman is being pushed through the roof by WWE right now, and the Universal Championship Match at No Mercy is further proof of that. If he can defeat Brock Lesnar, it’s going to blow the minds of millions of wrestling fans, but first, he needs to get there. On Monday Night Raw, he’ll face off against Big Show in a steel cage match that is sure to tear the house down. As a matter of fact, they may even tear the ring apart.

