Aric Harding Plays Piano In Flooded Home – Gets 14,000 Instagram Views And New Piano Offer By Vanessa Carlton

Aric Harding is going viral, after an Instagram video of Aric playing the piano in floodwaters that rose as high as the piano’s bench began making the rounds and resonating with viewers. Harding’s below video is so touching, Vanessa Carlton turned to Twitter, also seen in the below tweet, to offer the Friendswood man – who found his piano flooded during Hurricane Harvey – a replacement piano if his piano did not survive the storm. Harding posted the Instagram video – and within 48 hours or so, the video had swelled to nearly 15,000 views and enjoyed hundreds of comments.

Aric explained in the Instagram video that he had returned to the flooded living room in the wake of Hurricane Harvey to survey the damage. The moment was overwhelming for Harding, who said that he didn’t often get emotional. Aric also credited other members of his family as being better piano players, but Harding sat down at the piano to play a tune and see if the piano still worked. Aric wrote that he retrieved some of his children’s favorite stuffed animals and games to keep the kids entertained, as he also sat down to play the piano. Harding credited Pastor Bruce Wesley for pointing his congregation to the passage in Roman 8 that speaks of finding good even in times of suffering.

“For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us. For the creation waits with eager longing for the revealing of the sons of God.”

Aric’s melodic message is being spread all over social media and beyond.

Aric continued the message found in the Book of Romans that speaks of hope and of God working everything together for good – even when things don’t seem great. Harding wrote about patience and keeping hope for things not seen with the natural eye. On Twitter, the Aric Harding account notes his location as Houston, Texas, and points to the arichardingandtheexchange.com website for more information about the man who has suddenly gone viral.

@artofhomage hat survived the floods down here. A little mildewed but I bet she cleans up nice! https://t.co/bMSm9RBIIa pic.twitter.com/5uAYrVswsW — Aric Harding (@aricharding) August 30, 2017

Aric continued to write about the lessons learned via his pastor’s Facebook Live sermon, writing about the Holy Spirit helping people in weakness, and interceding with effective prayers when people can only issue forth groans.

This story is so important. Is there a way I can get his contact info? I'd like to get him a replacement piano if this one doesn't make it. — Vanessa Carlton (@VanessaCarlton) August 31, 2017

[Featured Image by Jack Taylor/Getty Images]