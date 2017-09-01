Michelle Obama Shows A Lot Of Leg While Vacationing In Spain

Former First Lady Michelle Obama gets as much attention for her fashion as First Lady Melania Trump, especially when it comes to her leisure wear. The vacation photos of Michelle really draw interest from both fans and critics. Her latest trip to Mallorca, Spain, doesn’t disappoint in the fashion department, where she sailed on a yacht and worked out on the island a day prior.

According to the Daily Mail, Michelle Obama is in Mallorca to visit American diplomat James Costos and his partner, Michael Smith. Her husband, Barack Obama, didn’t join her for this adventure. The two have been taking extravagant excursions all year since the former president left office in January.

Michelle was first seen hiking with a group of friends in Mallorca wearing a long, sleeveless black hoodie and leggings. She also had on shades to protect her eyes from the sun. The 53-year-old kept her eyes firmly on the ground as if to ignore the cameras.

While Michelle Obama was boarding a yacht in Mallorca on Friday, she was spotted in a white crop top and bird-patterned wrap skirt that showed a lot of leg. She also wore shades and strolled on the vessel barefooted. One of the notable accessories she had was a large woven handbag that can be purchased for $60 at Madewell. The entire ensemble gave Mrs. Obama a chic and beachy look.

Michelle Obama shows off a lot of leg in a wrap skirt as she relaxes on a yacht in Mallorcahttps://t.co/CgbP0HRpGG — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) September 1, 2017

James Costos and Michael Smith are good friends of the Obamas. When Barack and Michelle Obama left Washington, D.C., after Donald Trump was inaugurated, they headed off to the Costos and Smith’s home in Palm Springs, California.

Let Michelle Obama on Vacation in Spain Be Your Labor Day Inspiration: https://t.co/JglNrYDipC pic.twitter.com/lJNwTrJ7kc — TOWN&COUNTRY (@TandCmag) September 1, 2017

Hello! Magazine reports that Michelle touched down in Mallorca on Tuesday and is staying at Costos and Smith’s rented summer house, Ses Planes.

Will there be more photos of Michelle Obama on this trip? She always gives people something to talk about, more so now than when she was the first lady. It’s unknown how long she’ll be in Spain or if she’s going home immediately after this trip.

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]