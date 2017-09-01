Daenerys Targaryen Actress Emilia Clark Visits A Galaxy Far, Far Away Before ‘GoT’ Returns

Warning: This story contains spoilers for Game of Thrones, particularly the Season 7 finale.

The last time we saw Daenerys Targaryen actress Emilia Clarke, she was finally consummating her budding relationship with Jon Snow on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones. This was a moment that’s been anticipated for several years, and it came accompanied with the news that she’s definitely Jon’s aunt, he’s not truly a bastard, and he actually comes before Daenerys in line for the Iron Throne.

Understandably, this moment in TV history led to numerous online conversations about the incestuous nature of Daenerys and Jon’s relationship. Of course, in the world of Game of Thrones, it’s quite common to marry relatives, especially if your last name is Targaryen. Will Jon’s years of living as the bastard child of a Stark instead of knowing the truth influence his opinion about this? Only time will tell.

The Long Wait for Game of Thrones Season 8

It turns out, Jon, also known as Aegon Targaryen, may have a tremendously long amount of time to wait before he hears the truth about his lineage. That’s because HBO has announced that the final season of Game of Thrones may not air until 2019.

Meanwhile, Emilia Clarke may have Daenerys Targaryen and her silver-blonde wig on the shelf for a while, but that doesn’t mean the actress plans to be dormant. In fact, she’ll be seen on the big screen joining another huge pop culture franchise long before we learn what Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow decide to do.

Swapping Daenerys Targaryen and Game of Thrones for Star Wars

Perhaps the only series that’s hotter than Game of Thrones is the newly revitalized Star Wars franchise. Therefore, it makes perfect sense that Emilia Clarke would leverage her popular Daenerys Targaryen role into an opportunity to visit a galaxy far, far away.

Clarke will be playing a character named Kira in the upcoming untitled Han Solo origin film. When she hits the big screen as a new member of the Star Wars universe, she may be practically unrecognizable due to the many changes between her real-life appearance and Daenerys Targaryen.

Either way, if all the issues on the set of the Han Solo film don’t delay the film’s release, Clarke’s latest project will be unveiled to the world on May 25, 2018. In other words, it’s quite possible this movie will already be out of theaters and gearing up for DVD, Blu-ray and Netflix release before we learn the ultimate fate of Game of Thrones’ Daenerys Targaryen.

Behind the Scenes of That Big Sex Scene

According to Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington, filming the sex scene between Daenerys and Jon/Aegon was really awkward and filled with giggling. Jeremy Podeswa, who directed the episode, said that the simplistic style of the scene was purposeful. It wasn’t meant to be titillating, but rather to hint at taboos and the destiny of each character. When Season 8 finally premieres, we’ll get to see how much that one scene impacts Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and the actors who play them.

[Featured Image by Danny Moloshok/AP Images]