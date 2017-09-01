‘Flip Or Flop’ Lawsuit Drama: Network Fires Back, Claims The Suit Has ‘No Grounds’

Another day, another bit of Flip or Flop drama. Right after the news of Christina El Moussa’s official filing of divorce from her husband, Tarek — in which she asked for spousal support and full custody of the children — comes the news about the so-called Flip or Flop lawsuit.

According to Radar Online, the Flip or Flop lawsuit comes as a result of a former employee filing a lawsuit against Tarek and Christina. The lawsuit alleges that the now-former couple failed to pay Jonathan Schmier, 35, his commission of $25,000, and his back wages of more than $12,000.

However, HGTV is saying that Schmier’s lawsuit has no merit, and shouldn’t be heard in court.

“Radar obtained North Carolina United States District Court documents filed by Scripps Network and HGTV asking for a judge to dismiss Jonathan Schmier’s lawsuit against their companies and the El Moussas “because the requirements of diversity jurisdiction are not met and no other grounds for federal jurisdiction are apparent.”

The outlet went on to say that Schmier had a negative checking account balance when he filed the lawsuit, whereas the El Moussas were in the process of their divorce, so their financial status was also in question. However, HGTV has made it clear that they’re standing behind the El Moussas.

But according to In Touch Weekly, there’s a lot more to the so-called Flip or Flop lawsuit than meets the eye — namely, that it’s a crock! The outlet got a hold of some of the official filings of the “bizarre” lawsuit, and they claim that the paperwork has a great deal of spelling and grammatical errors.

Also in the lawsuit was the claim that he was in “50/50 partnership” with the Flip or Flop couple, which is bizarre in and of itself, considering the El Moussas were never in business with anyone but themselves. What’s more, he claims that he was never an employee of the El Moussas, even though the records indicate that he was an employee at the time.

