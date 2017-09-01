‘BB19’ Former Houseguest Jessica Graf Booked On ‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ In First Post ‘BB19’ Gig

Big Brother fans thought they had seen the last of Jessica Graf until finale night when she will reunite with Cody Nickson. She was nothing more than a tweet or a post on social media until now. Prepare yourself, The Bold and the Beautiful fans. She is heading your way, and we have all the details for you.

Jessica Graf has been in the headlines a few times since being evicted from BB19. She went public with her revamped social media accounts to make sure fans could find her. Jessica had posted that she was booking gigs. It looks like CBS still had their eye on the VIP Concierge and took her up on it. She is booked to tape an appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful.

A Big Brother player or two usually do find themselves with the chance to appear on the popular CBS soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful. It is usually once the season has wrapped up, however. Jessica Graf being given an early invite is a bit unusual and will be during the time that fans of BB19 are voting for America’s Favorite Player.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the BB19 evictee will tape her episode on September 5. Her role will be as the hostess at the local restaurant. Jessica will have scenes with Heather Tom (Katie Logan), Darin Brooks (Wyatt Spencer), and Kimberlin Brown (Sheila Carter).

Let's make some BB history come September! First pre jury evictee to win AFP? The look on the HGs faces will be priceless ???? #jessicaforafp Polls open in September so stay tuned ???? A post shared by Jessica Graf (@thejessicagraf) on Aug 20, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

Haaaa I love this! ❤️ A post shared by Jessica Graf (@thejessicagraf) on Aug 11, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

In an interview with EW, Jessica had spoken about her relationship with Cody and the end of her BB19 game. She feels that the other houseguests were threatened by her and the showmance. They wanted her to turn on Cody and continue in the game. Jessica shared that it says a lot about her own character that she was unwilling to stab someone in the back that she trusted.

