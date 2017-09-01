‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ron Carlivati Teases ‘Salem On Steroids,’ Here Is What To Expect

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for fall 2017 reveal that a lot is going to happen. Since Ron Carlivati has taken over as head writer, the storylines are fast-paced, intense, and there is more focus on the veteran characters. So, what can fans expect in the next few months? Carlivati said that it would be like “Salem on steroids.”

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease the return of Lisa Rinna next year. She will be reprising the role of Billie Reed. In addition, Chandler Massey and Eileen Davidson are also coming back and will be seen this fall. However, their characters have not been revealed. Alison Sweeney will reprise the role of Sami Brady and look for Kassie DePaiva’s reappearing as Eve Donovan. Louise Sorel will come back as Vivian Alamain, and her return is linked to Tyler Christopher, who will be playing a mystery character. Christopher and Sorel are expected to be seen right around the beginning of 2018.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Ron Carlivati and executive producer Ken Corday hinted all kinds of juicy DOOL spoilers. There is going to be an “umbrella story” that will move people to tears. It will test what holds Salem together with family, love, and friendships. Also, expect Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) to have a major problem with Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) moving on after Will’s death. He will continue his downward spiral.

Expect to see Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans) still in prison this fall on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers reveal that she will try to get adjusted to prison life. However, she has a hard time and gets in a lot of trouble. There might be some hope after someone appears to help. As for Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall), the walls are closing in on her. Expect her con to end once Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) gets involved. However, Bonnie Lockhart will continue to go full steam ahead.

As for Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), fans will see sparks. Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis), Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan), and Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) will have a Three’s Company vibe at the loft. Tripp will end up with a crush on Claire.

As for Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), DOOL spoilers reveal she is a very important character on the canvas. After “Chabby” gets back together, she needs to find her own way. Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) might help her with that. It is revealed that he considers asking her for another chance.

What do you think is going to happen on Days Of Our Lives in Fall 2017? Are you excited about all the returning characters?

