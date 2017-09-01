Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell, known for the hit “All Star,” was forced to cancel a concert on Thursday after a medical emergency caused him to be rushed to the hospital. Harwell, who has a heart condition known as cardiomyopathy, was feeling unwell during a sound check and called an Uber to take him to the hospital. Cardiomyopathy, which is a form of heart disease, can flare up when a person has a virus or has been drinking, and Harwell stresses that he wasn’t drinking.

Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth isn’t the only rock star managing an illness or condition, and some, like Glenn Frey of the Eagles and Gregg Allman, have passed after valiant battles with life-threatening conditions.

Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell spoke to TMZ to say that he had been feeling bad for a few days, but after treatment, he hopes to be released today from the hospital. Harwell says that he’s had cardiomyopathy for two years, and it’s a condition that causes the heart muscles to become enlarged and weak. Harwell was feeling short of breath, so the doctors gave him oxygen and put him on IVs. The Smash Mouth lead singer says that doctors have also given him steroids and put him on an inhaler to assist with breathing.

The Smash Mouth singer was with his band in Memphis, Tennessee, at the New Daisy Theatre doing a soundcheck when he realized he couldn’t continue. Smash Mouth is due to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album with a concert at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville, Illinois, tonight.

In anticipation of the Smash Mouth 20th anniversary celebration, Harwell gave interviews this summer and added that it’s also the 20th anniversary of the song “Walking on the Sun” going to No. 1. Harwell was asked if he is sick of hearing and having to play the song “All Star” in concert, and what he thinks of the “All Star” social media memes.

“You know, I try not to pay attention to social media very much. I try not to personally read and look at all that s**t. But I think it’s cool that ‘All Star’ has made such a resurgence — we do have a team of people that are working that stuff regularly, helping work our social media. And all of us are personally involved in the things we tweet out and post. But in terms of all the memes and blogs, I don’t look at that stuff much.”

No news yet on whether Harwell has been released from the Nashville hospital.

Are you a fan of Smash Mouth? Let Steve Harwell you hope he gets well below.

