Trump Should Be Removed From Office For ‘Supporting White Supremacists And Neo-Nazis,’ Tweets Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo thinks President Donald Trump needs to stop being President Donald Trump. According to Breitbart, the verified Twitter account of Ruffalo posted a long tweet, in which the Avengers star explained why Mark is participating in “The March to Confront White Supremacy.” Although the tweet has since been deleted from Ruffalo’s Twitter account, the publication notes that it featured Mark writing that he was “marching because a central demand of this march is for Donald Trump to be removed from office following his statement supporting white supremacists and neo-Nazis.” Visits to the Twitter post from Ruffalo, who can be found at the Twitter handle @MarkRuffalo, show that the post from August 31 is now gone. It isn’t clear why Ruffalo deleted the tweet calling for the removal of President Trump from office.

The march that Ruffalo is participating in was put together by the People’s Consortium for Human and Civil Rights, and the organizers of that march want Trump taken out of office. The group explains that it is the correct time to take a stand for justice and equality and to come up against “white supremacy in our government and throughout our history.” The group’s website goes on to demand that President Trump gets kicked out of the highest office in the land due to Trump’s alleged allegiance to hateful ideals.

Ruffalo has made his opposition to Trump clear in the past, having participated in previous protests, including one outside of Trump Tower in New York City. As reported by Fox News, Mark took to Twitter to post a photo of himself at “The March to Confront White Supremacy.” Ruffalo is taking to the streets to memorialize Heather Heyer, a woman who died in Charlottesville on August 12, as she crossed the street and lost her life when she was plowed into by a car. Ruffalo decried Trump’s statements about “both sides” being to blame for the violence.

Mark Ruffalo calls for Donald Trump to be removed from office as he marches against white supremacy. https://t.co/7sx6FcYiLQ — US President News (@President) September 1, 2017

On his Twitter page, Mark describes himself as a “husband, father, actor, director, and a climate change advocate with an eye on a better, brighter, cleaner, more hopeful future for all of us.” As seen in the top photo above, Ruffalo raised a fist into the nighttime air as Mark spoke onstage during the “We Stand United NYC Rally,” which was held on January 19, directly outside Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York City.

[Featured Image by D Dipasupil/Getty Images]