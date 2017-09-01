‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Hilary Busts Mariah With Tessa – Devon Crushed By Secret Video?

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) will be the one to break up Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James), but not in the way we expect. Y&R fans have watched Hilary’s non-stop scheming against Mariah. She never misses a chance to take a dig at Mariah, remind her rival how hot the sex was when she and Devon were married, and anything else she can say to undermine Mariah. But how Hilary takes down Mariah is rumored to be a shocker.

Hilary stumbles onto pay dirt – outs Mariah

Recent Young and the Restless spoilers show us that Hilary is desperate. She’s lost both Devon and Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood), and it’s driving her crazy. Not only did Hilary lose both men, but she lost them to two women she can’t stand – Mariah and Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil). Hilary is ready to scheme with anyone she must and do anything she can to win one of them back, preferably Devon. She only had Jordan around as a fallback rebound guy. It’s Devon she wants.

New Y&R rumors say that Hilary is waiting on any opportunity to toss Mariah out of Devon’s life and she was thrilled on Friday, September 1 when she saw Mariah and Devon bickering. But soon, Hilary will have some devastating dirt fall into her lap that could split Mariah and Devon for good. Will Hilary catch Mariah and Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) in another lip lock? Young and the Restless spoilers say Mariah will have a moment of weakness while Tessa is upset soon and will kiss her again.

Hilary meddles with Devon and Mariah's relationship tomorrow on #YR! https://t.co/fGcPlmqbdv pic.twitter.com/xh0K2fAFNH — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) August 31, 2017

Hilary shocked to catch Mariah with a woman

If Hilary spotted Mariah kissing a guy and captured it on video, she would run straight back to Devon and show it to him ASAP. But what Hilary is rumored to see will stun her, and she has to figure out what to think and what to do. It’s doubly confusing because Tessa works for Devon. There’s also the fact that Devon says he’s done with Hilary’s schemes, and he might not watch any video she tells him to after she embarrassed his family by helping out Juliet Helton (Laura Allen).

Y&R spoilers say Hilary will think carefully about what she does next and what to do if she gets video of Mariah and Tessa kissing. There are lots of balls in play. If Hilary played that video live on GC Buzz, she would enrage Mariah, Tessa, most of the Newmans, and perhaps many others in Genoa City. Plus, Hilary can’t come off as homophobic on her show or that could kill her career. Then again, it might be too tempting for Hilary not to go there. Can she control herself?

Mariah puts her heart on her sleeve with Tessa today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/dU2IEpnIPh — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) August 3, 2017

Mariah would be stunned – Noah would be hurt

While it’s still a Young and the Restless rumor right now that Hilary will catch Tessa and Mariah making out, it seems likely. The two young ladies are attached to each other, and with Tessa in crisis over Crystal (Morgan Obenreder), Noah Newman (Robert Adamson) was stunned she confided in his sister and not him. YR spoilers from next week from Soap Central say Tessa again turns to Mariah. The biggest secret Tesa is keeping from Noah is that she’s romantically drawn to his sister. This will be explosive when it comes out.

Y&R spoilers show us that Hilary loves to record things on the sly and air it – like she did with Victoria and Benjamin’s fight and when Victor and Nick were brawling. If Hilary blindsided Mariah with the footage while they were live and on the air, Mariah would be stunned. Devon and Noah would be hurt. And Hilary might just get her man back. So will she do it? We’ll see. See these updates on Victor versus Ravi, the big fight between Billy and Phyllis, and more Young and the Restless spoilers.

[Featured Image by Monty Brinton/CBS]