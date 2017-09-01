Sophie Turner Has The Perfect Response To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fan Defending Littlefinger

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner recently shut down a fan on Twitter who is obviously on Team Petyr Baelish, aka Litterfinger. In the show’s Season 7 finale, the three remaining Stark siblings — Sansa, Arya, and Bran — finally pulled through and served justice to the man who betrayed their family from the start. And after seven seasons of murderous plotting, Littlefinger finally met his end.

With her newfound political savvy, Sansa Stark outwitted her mentor and sentenced him to die. Her little sister Arya, now a full-fledged assassin, slit his throat with the very same dagger he used to start the Stark-versus-Lannister rift.

While many GoT fans cheered at the fitting demise of Littlefinger, at least one fan wasn’t amused. Twitter user @HannaLoren11 defended the villain and stated in her tweet that Petyr Baelish simply “wanted justice” for all the humiliation he’s gotten while growing up.

“He wanted justice on the society for his humiliation, they looked down on him out of his poor background. He never hurt Sansa,” the fan wrote.

Surprisingly, the fan’s tweet reached Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the Game of Thrones series. Turner responded to the tweet and reminded everyone why they shouldn’t mess with her character.

“Nah.. just willingly sold her to the Boltons…. Who killed her family… Who ended up torturing her… But [you’re] right… No harm done.”

In the George R.R. Martin novels, Petyr Baelish as a child is described to be small and sickly. House Tully fostered him, and he grew up with the young Catelyn Stark. His infatuation with her led him to challenge Brandon Stark, Catelyn’s betrothed, to a duel which ended badly for him.

Perhaps he was a bullied kid who grew up with little self-confidence. This made him become the most ambitious man in Westeros who viewed chaos as a ladder and manipulated his way to the top. Still, there is no denying that his actions at the start of Season 1 caused Ned Stark’s death, which led to the sufferings of the Stark children.

Meanwhile, the exchange between Sophie and the netizen didn’t end there. The fan tweeted back at Sophie’s reply, and “reminded” the Game of Thrones actress that it was Littlefinger who helped the Starks reclaim Winterfell. Sophie, who is clearly devoted to her role, stood by her Sansa Stark’s decision.

“Because Sansa asked him to (and agreed because he loves her)… Because he owed her…for selling her to the Boltons… Need I say more?”

Even Aidan Gillen, who plays Littlefinger in Game of Thrones, believed that his character got a “fitting ending.” Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Gillen said that the word “psychopath” doesn’t come close to describing Littlefinger.

“He deserves some comeuppance. I guess some people thought it wasn’t extreme enough, something far nastier should have happened to me. Even though I was trying to not do a classic villain spin on it, the character is a classic villain. And part of that game is that the audience gets to see me die and they enjoy it.”

However, it seems that @HannaLoren11 doesn’t agree with both Turner and Gillen. Even after Sophie’s responses, the Littlefinger fan went on a tweeting spree in defense of her favorite character.

“The Starks basically murdered him without any proof, for fan service of course.” the fan concluded.

