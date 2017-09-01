Josh Duggar, Anna Duggar Share Family Baby News On Twitter, Hide Fifth Baby Due Date

Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar have now entered the 40-week mark in their pregnancy, but they have not given any updates. Since announcing back in March that they are expecting a baby boy, they have not shared any other news. Now that Anna is due any day now, they are using other methods to hide their fifth baby due date by posting on Twitter about other things that are going on in their lives.

While Josh Duggar is still inactive on all of his social media accounts, his wife, Anna, has returned to Twitter. This year, she started making little posts about her kids, their birthdays, and other family outings that she enjoyed. She even posted about visiting the Christian rehab center that her husband was in when the scandal broke out in 2015.

The picture caused a big stir among their followers. Not only it sparks concerns related to flying and Anna’s pregnancy, but there were also questions about why they were visiting the rehab as a couple this time. The Duggars have not explained their visit.

The fans of Counting On have been clamoring for updates about her pregnancy all throughout 2017. Now that Anna Duggar is at her 40-week mark, they want to know what is going on. The last time that they had seen Anna and her baby bump was when she uploaded the picture from the rehab center.

The most recent tweet from Anna is in reference to Joy and Austin conceiving their first child. All the members of the Duggar family have given out some form of congratulations to the young couple, so it was customary for her to follow suit. But her post on Twitter sparked more questions about how she is doing as an expecting mother.

“What about yours?” A fan inquired. “Is the little guy here yet?”

“Did you have your new little one yet?” another follower asked. “All your children are so cute. I think you are a wonderful mother. I wish I was as strong as you are.”

The strength that the fans are referring to is the two years Anna had to endure after her husband’s scandals ripped through her family. In 2015, Josh Duggar was revealed as a child molester and a user of Ashley Madison, an online service for people looking for extramarital affairs. This got the popular 19 Kids and Counting canceled, and Josh’s family had to go into hiding for a while. They were banned from the new spin-off, Jill & Jessa Counting On.

But starting in 2017, Josh and Anna started to make a comeback on social media, starting with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s Facebook page. They celebrated Josh and Anna’s birthdays this year, and their daughter Meredith is currently featured on the site’s banner.

From time to time, Jim Bob and Michelle also share pictures of Josh and Anna’s family to show that they are still growing together despite the horrendous scandals.

