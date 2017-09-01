‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nikolas Recast Revealed – Anna Jewel Heist Investigation Leads To Prince?

General Hospital spoilers tease that the diamond Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) found and the jewel heist at Crimson might be linked and it could lead to the recast of Nikolas Cassadine (formerly Tyler Christopher). The diamond everyone assumed was part of the Berlin necklace was not. Anna discovered it was stolen by an international jewel theft ring. Anna is now investigating and there are big questions about how it wound up in Spencer Cassadine’s (Nicolas Bechtel) hands at Wyndemere.

Another jewel missing in Morocco

There’s also the issue of the sapphire necklace that went missing in Morocco. GH spoilers from TV Source say Nelle remains under suspicion next week. The necklace might turn up or it could have been taken by this ring of jewel thieves. The latest General Hospital spoilers tease this might all tie back into Nikolas’ return and Anna finds him at the end of her investigation. But why would Nikolas be involved in jewelry theft? It sure seems like a shady pastime for a Cassadine but, remember, Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) squandered the family fortune.

Nikolas revealed that he was low on cash because Helena and Victor Cassadine (Thaao Penghlis) ran through the family loot with their evil schemes. Nikolas was willing to do anything to recover his lifestyle, including setting Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) and Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) to look like one of them killed him over the Berlin diamonds. Nikolas faked his death once and might have faked it again, only Anna will find him. There’s another Cassadine rumored to be involved, too.

Nikolas takes matters into his own hands. #GHFanFeb pic.twitter.com/sHYCFE6cWs — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 10, 2016

Valentin tied to this – Cassadine partners in crime?

General Hospital spoilers also question the coincidence of Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) being in Morocco when the necklace went missing. Valentin confessed to Nina Reeves (Michelle Stafford) that he still had ties to shady activities and we know he was a criminal in the past. Was stealing jewels part of his habits? Also, was he conspiring with Nikolas? Consider this. Why wasn’t Nikolas’ body found on Cassadine Island?

Was that a setup between Nikolas and Valentin that allowed Nik to start a new life far from Port Charles? Plus, there’s also the fact that Valentin has contacts with excellent plastic surgeons. He promised Ava Jerome (Maura West) an introduction and said she couldn’t get to them without him. Did Valentin conspire with Nikolas to fake his nephew’s death and then bought him a new face. Nikolas might now be an international criminal with a whole new life.

A missing necklace has everyone (rightly) on edge. West Coast, Nelle's counting on you to prove her innocence. #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/jHM0FbWPMj — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 31, 2017

Given the things Nikolas has done lately including faking his death once, trying to blame others, stealing Hayden’s diamonds and trying to have his wife killed, it seems nothing is off limits for the Cassadine prince. Be sure to catch up on what’s happening with Steve Burton’s return, Olivia’s new restaurant, a possible OLTL crossover, and more Griffin and Ava action coming soon. Check back for more General Hospital spoilers on this developing storyline.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]