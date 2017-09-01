Live Streams For Ghana Vs. Congo Football Match: Here Is Where You Can Watch World Cup Qualifying Match Online

Fans looking for live streams of the Ghana vs. Cameroon match will be in luck, with some options on how to watch the World Cup qualifying match and see which team can take a step toward the 2018 tournament.

The teams face off on Friday at 3:30 p.m. local time (11:30 a.m. ET) from Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi. The match will be broadcast in Africa and will also be available online for those unable to make it to a television (a link to the live streams can be found below).

The match will be a critical one for both teams, which are at the bottom of Group E looking up at the formidable Egypt and Uganda. Ghana forward Andre Ayew, who led his team to the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup in the best run ever for an African team, said this week would determine if Ghana can turn around their fortunes and take a major step toward the 2018 World Cup. Ghana will need two wins against Congo to have any chance of overtaking Egypt for second place, WHUFC.com noted.

While that is possible, it will take a huge effort from Ghana and still would leave them with some work to do in order to qualify.

“I’ve been to two but we’re in a difficult spot at the moment,” he told WHUFC. “We’re in a difficult spot, but hopefully we’re going to make it to the World Cup.

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom handed a late call-up to join the #BlackStars for the qualifiers against Congo. He will arrive in Ghana tonight. pic.twitter.com/fLt7gBEAuD — Ghana FA ???????? (@ghanafaofficial) August 31, 2017

“It’s an important year for us and if we do it, we’ll turn something that was impossible into something possible, so our country would be on fire. We’re going to try to make it happen. We have the belief, we have a great squad and I think we can do it.”

History could be on Ghana’s side. In 14 encounters between the rivals, Ghana has won nine, lost two, and drawn three.

Ghana vs Congo! Wish you all the best of luck. Guys go and make Ghanaians proud. Go ghana go black stars ????????????????⚽️❤???????????? @ghanafaofficial #ghana pic.twitter.com/fId1pyNYMf — Razak.131 (@RazakBrimah) September 1, 2017

Ayew noted that Ghana is just as football-obsessed as England, but they are mired in a 35-year drought since the Black Stars won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1982. That has given the squad some extra motivation, with Friday’s match a big event for fans. Though the odds are long, Ayew said he and his team are not giving up on the hopes of making the World Cup.

Fans looking for live streams of the Ghana vs. Congo football match can find listings here. The match is broadcast on SuperSport 7 and SuperSport 9 across Africa.

[Featured Image by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images]