Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Split? Inside The Reports He ‘Ended It’ Because Of Constant Fighting

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani might be headed for a split. The couple is reportedly re-thinking their romance after several disagreements about their future. Are they on the verge of breaking up?

A source told Hollywood Life that Shelton and Stefani can’t stop fighting over their living situation. The country crooner reportedly wants Stefani to spend more time on his ranch in Oklahoma while she wants to stay in Los Angeles with her three boys. There’s also reports that Shelton’s mom is creating tension because she is still friends with his ex-wife, Miranda Lambert.

To make the situation worse, Life & Style reports that Shelton is unhappy that Stefani might be starring on ABC’s reboot of American Idol. Stefani is taking a break from The Voice next season and is in talks to join the competition. Shelton doesn’t like the idea of Stefani jumping ship and going to another network. Sources even claim that their wedding plans are on hold until they figure things out.

“Wedding and baby talk plans are on hold,” a source shared. “Their future is very much in the air.”

Stefani has not officially commented on joining American Idol or on the status of her romance with Blake Shelton. Their relationship looked like it was going great earlier this month when Shelton was making frequent appearances on Stefani’s social media accounts. However, the two have not shared anything together since August 4. This, of course, doesn’t mean they have broken up, but it is definitely something to keep an eye on.

#summer2017 ❤️love u guys gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

If Shelton and Stefani have called it quits, sources claim that the split will not last long. Shelton is reportedly in love with the No Doubt alum and will not give up on their romance that easily. While it might take some work, Shelton is ready to make things work before parting ways for good.

Despite all the breakup rumors, the two are reportedly planning a romantic vacation over the Labor Day holiday. This includes flying Stefani and her three boys to Oklahoma to enjoy an extended weekend hunting, boating, and fishing. If this happens, there is a strong chance Stefani will share a few videos on social media, which would debunk all the breakup talk.

Watching this guy @blakeshelton #cmtawards gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 7, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

