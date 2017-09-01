‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Get Candid About Their Marriage As Rumors Of Divorce Surface

Chip and Joanna Gaines — the stars of the hit HGTV show Fixer Upper — are back in the news again, this time for all the wrong reasons. While they certainly have been receiving a lot of positive feedback because of their dedicated efforts in helping the victims of Hurricane Harvey, they’re also in the news because, like Tarek and Christina of Flip or Flop before them, rumors of their marriage’s demise have been swirling around the blogosphere.

Now, in response to the latest Fixer Upper controversy, Chip and Joanna have gone public about their marriage for the first time.

Speaking to Fox News, Chip Gaines said that his wife, Joanna — who is also his Fixer Upper co-star — is someone with whom he has a lot of “trust.” What’s more, he said that he was “fascinated” by her.

“She is truly fascinating to me in every area of our life together, and I could rattle off at least ninety things that she’s the best at and that I’ve learned from her, but honestly trust, above all else, is the key. She has my back. And I have hers — in all things.”

He went on to say that he appreciated his wife’s aesthetic, as well. He said that he’s happy that she’s his Fixer Upper co-star.

This, then, puts the rumors of his divorce from Joanna to rest. According to AOL, the Fixer Upper couple was headed for splitsville a while ago.

Apparently, the blogosphere was so rife with the rumors that Chip and Joanna would soon be done that fans were tweeting at the couple that they were “tired” of the rumors.

More Fixer Upper News from the Inquisitr

‘Fixer Upper’ Controversy: The Silos Are Becoming The ‘Times Square’ Of Waco, Chip & Joanna Almost Divorced

‘Fixer Upper’ Lawsuit Against Stars Chip And Joanna Gaines Has Been Dismissed

Chip immediately jumped into the fray and put the rumors to rest once and for all.

“They’re going to have to try harder,” he wrote, “it won’t ever happen, and you can take that to the bank!”

Share a photo from your last home project using #KILZPrimedandReadySweepstakes for a chance to win $2,000. @KILZBrand pic.twitter.com/zPAEBbAXEH — Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) September 1, 2017

The Fixer Upper couple own a series of businesses, including — now — a bed-and-breakfast that was so popular upon its opening that they’re now taking reservations up to six months in advance. The couple also have four children together, and while the children occasionally make appearances on the show, they tend to stay out of the limelight for the most part, per their parents’ insistence.

Fans of Fixer Upper, what do you think about these latest rumors? Leave your thoughts about everything in the comments below.

[Featured Image by HGTV]