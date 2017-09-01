Watch Nigeria Vs. Cameroon Football Online: Start Time, Live Streams For 2018 World Cup Qualifying Match

Fans will be able to watch the Nigeria vs. Cameroon football match live online and see which teams move one step closer to qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

The Super Eagles will face off the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on Friday at 5 p.m. local time (12 p.m. ET) from Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo. A link to streaming video options for the match can be found below.

Fans who watch a live stream of the Nigeria vs. Cameroon football match could see a one-sided affair if history holds true. As the Premium Times noted, Nigeria has won 11 of the last 19 encounters, with Cameroon taking four and the teams drawing four times. But the stakes will be much higher in Friday’s match than many of the previous encounters with a trip to the World Cup on the line.Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick noted that the match will be a very difficult one for the Super Eagles and will take everything they have to win. “This is a very crucial match and the players know so,” he said via the Premium Times. “The Cameroonians are not coming here to simply appraise the serenity and beauty of the city of Uyo; they are coming to contest the three points.” “The Super Eagles must throw everything – their body, heart and spirit – into the game. Those three points are very important to our FIFA World Cup qualification campaign, and I am confident we will get them.” Cameroon (7) and Nigeria (5) have made the most World Cup tournament appearances of all African nations. Which giant will prevail? #WCQ pic.twitter.com/v2tpPwZwdg — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) August 31, 2017 As the Premium Times noted, Cameroon will likely want to turn it into a very physical contest to take advantage of their size and athleticism. But Nigeria could follow the game plan of Germany in the FIFA Confederations Cup and resist turning it into a slugfest. Fans who watch a live stream of the Nigeria vs. Cameroon football match will see what could be the most critical step for the Super Eagles in their pursuit of a World Cup bid. The team is currently leading Group B with six points, while Cameroon is in second place with two points. A win on Friday would allow Nigeria to control their fate through the remainder of the qualifying tournament, and a loss for Cameroon would put them in a deep hole. There is also a bit of extra intrigue with the match, with Cameroon changing lodging arrangements for fear that the first provided hotel could leave them vulnerable to Nigerian witchcraft. By Nurudeen Obalola in Yaounde: Cameroon officials have claimed that the fear of Nigerian witchcraft made them… https://t.co/6NPWxtLpGo — Complete Sports (@CompleteSports) August 31, 2017

Fans who want to watch the Nigeria vs. Cameroon football match live online can find a list of live streams here.

[Featured Image by Dan Mullan/Getty Images]