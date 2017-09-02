Kylie Jenner’s Ex Tyga Spotted On A Date With Kim Kardashian Lookalike

Looks like Tyga really has a thing for a Kardashian-Jenner type of beauty. This time, the “Rack City” rapper seems to have moved on from Kylie and opted for someone who looks like her sister Kim.

Earlier this week, Tyga was recently spotted out on a date with a mystery woman who looked the spitting image of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

The Kim Kardashian doppelganger, who was identified as Kamilla Osman, strolled alongside the rapper as they checked out Barney’s New York in Beverly Hills.

According to the Daily Mail, Tyga treated her new female friend to a shopping spree before leaving together in his yellow Ferrari. In the photos obtained by the news outlet, the two seems to enjoy each other’s company during their day out.

Tyga kept it casual with his pineapple-themed Hawaiian shirt matched with a pair of jogging trousers and patterned shoes. He also rocked his cornrow braids and accessorized with several pieces of jewelry.

Kamilla, on the other hand, accentuated her curves with a fitted black top and distressed jeans. She also highlighted her Kim Kardashian features with the reality star’s signature nude makeup and brunette hair.

It remains unclear whether the two has something romantic going on or just casually hanging out. However, the fact that Kamilla strikingly looks like Kim Kardashian seems to be a subtle jab at Kylie Jenner.

Interestingly, Kamilla was somehow connected to the Kardashian-Jenner clan at one point. It has been revealed that the brunette beauty already made a special appearance on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2016 and gained a lot of notoriety from it.

In the episode, Kamilla was hired by Kim’s best friend Jonathan Cheban to spend time with him after the reality star said she was too busy to hang out. He then took her to Dr. Simon Ourian of Epione in Beverly Hills for a segment of the hit reality show.

When Kim finally met Kamilla, she was surprised with the resemblance and called the encounter “super awkward.”

Check out some of Kamilla’s photos showing off her Kim Kardashian looks.

This is not the first time that a Kardashian-Jenner doppelganger made headlines for their looks. Last month, sisters Sonia and Fyza Ali freaked out the Twitterverse for their uncanny resemblance to Kim and Kylie.

A Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan shared a photo of the Dubai-based lifestyle bloggers walking along the streets of Los Angeles. The photo instantly went viral and was retweeted over 12,000 times.

