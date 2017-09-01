Chip And Joanna Gaines’ Hurricane T-Shirts Are Flying Off The Shelves: How To Get Yours

Chip and Joanna Gaines are helping out with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts the best way they can: by selling T-shirts!

According to Today, the Fixer Upper hosts got their start in Waco, Texas – a small city in western Texas that is currently inundated with refugees fleeing the devastating hurricane. There’s not much they can do directly; they’re hundreds of miles away, and they’re undoubtedly busy with their HGTV jobs.

However, the fact that they can’t do much in-person doesn’t mean that they can’t help at all. And rather than simply writing a check, the pair have decided to help out in a way that allows them to donate money, but also gives the fans something in return. To that end, they’re selling T-Shirts and donating 100 percent of the proceeds to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. This gives the fans a souvenir to remember their donation, instead of simply writing a check.

Texas – we will always have your back. From now until the end of September, 100% of the proceeds from our “Texas Forever” shirts will go toward restoring homes and lives in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. This undertaking is not too big for us if we are all in. Let’s help restore these towns together. Order yours at magnoliamarket.com! Please share this post and spread the word. #TexasForever#HurricaneHarvey #MagnoliaMarket

And the shirts are flying off the shelves – so to speak. In follow-up posts on their social media accounts, Chip and Joanna both indicate that the shirts have sold out faster than the manufacturer can keep pace with demand. So if you order one, or have already ordered one, you should expect a delay.

Chip and Joanna Gaines aren’t the only celebrities to have put money or other efforts towards Hurricane Harvey relief. As Fox News reported, several big-name, and not-so-big-name, celebrities have offered to help. The Kardashian family, for example, has pledged half a million. Country singer Chris Young has pledged $100,000; Kevin Hart, $50,000; and Chris Brown, $100,000. Meanwhile, Houston native Beyonce hasn’t yet pledged a specific amount, but is directing her existing charity to work with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

“My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected.”

If you would like to order one of Chip & Joanna Gaines Texas Forever T-shirts, you can do so here.

