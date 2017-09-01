Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo ‘Jealous’ Of Joy-Anna’s Baby News, But Fans See Pregnancy ‘Glow’ On Her

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have been married for ten months, but they have not given any baby news to their fans. While this is nothing out of the ordinary, it may seem a little strange in the context of the Duggar family. Duggar girls, Jill, Jessa and now, Joy-Anna, all got pregnant before their first wedding anniversary. Their mother, Michelle Duggar, and 19 kids all from natural birth and her daughters are expected to follow her lead.

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, may have broken the record on getting so quickly pregnant after the wedding. When the couple announced that they were pregnant with their first child, the fans of Counting On were surprised by how big her baby bump was. The rule of thumb for the Duggar couples sharing baby news is that they wait until they are past their first trimester. Knowing that Joy and Austin got married in June, this baby must have been conceived on their honeymoon, or sooner, depending on the circumstances.

To congratulate the young couple on their good news, Jinger and Jeremy took to their family blog to post a video message.

“Joy and Austin, we just cannot wait to meet this little one,” Jinger said to the camera. “Jeremy and I are super excited for both of you guys.”

Check out Jeremy Vuolo greeting Austin Forsyth into the family on wedding day!

Got myself another brother-in-law this past weekend! A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on May 29, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

Despite the positive message, the fans of Counting On could not help, but to detect that something was a little off in her delivery.

“I see sadness behind your smile Jinger,” one fan noted. “I hope all is well.”

“I don’t mean anything against anyone, but I got a vibe off of Jinger and Jeremy that they are a little jealous,” another follower commented. “Also I think maybe they are having difficulty conceiving.”

This particular congratulatory video was only 19 seconds along, compared to the 22-second-long video they made for Jill and Derick when their second son came into the world.

While there is no ground to the rumors that Jinger and Jeremy are having “difficulty conceiving,” it is true that they have not given any updates on whether they will start a family of their own soon.

On the other hand, other fans saw a certain “glow” on Jinger Duggar’s face, which means that pregnancy may not be far off in her future.

“Jinger has a beautiful glow about her,” a fan remarked. “Couldn’t help, but notice the camera position too. Maybe more baby news soon?”

To that, another follower replied, “She does look puffy, and I don’t mean it in a bad way!”

Many fans also expressed that it may not be a bad thing that Jinger and Jeremy are waiting to have kids of their own.

“Jinger is smart. Enjoying married life before kids,” one fan commented. “Joy is so young, and has hardly lived life. Where babies are exciting, it’s sad she can’t enjoy some more life and married life before kids.”

The fact that the 23-year-old Duggar is not having babies just yet does mean that she gets to travel a lot with her husband. They were just in Los Angeles, getting familiar with a part of the country that she has never been before.

Check out the couple by the Hollywood sign!

The Hollywood sign!….a bit smaller than we'd imagined it but impressive nonetheless ???? A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Aug 19, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

Do you think Jinger and Jeremy will now feel the pressure to get pregnant? Or do you think they have other plans for their family? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Facebook]