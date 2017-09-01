‘DOOL’ Spoilers: When Will Abigail Get Out Of The Hospital? ‘Chabby’ Wedding Planning Needs To Begin

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Abigail (Marci Miller) will finally get out of the hospital soon. It seems like she has been in there forever. With her marrying Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) again, “Chabby” needs to get started on their wedding planning.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is going to happen on the NBC soap opera.

Days of Our Lives spoilers from Daytime Royalty Online reveal that Abigail will be released from University Hospital during the week of September 4. Abby has been hospitalized ever since she was hit by the car that was meant for Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso).

Even though Abby already told her mother about the “Chabby” remarriage, the couple will share the news together to Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) and JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) on Thursday, September 7. Previously, Jennifer wasn’t too excited about the news. Hopefully, she will warm up to the idea as Chad and Abigail’s wedding gets closer.

The air date of the wedding has not been released yet. However, DOOL spoilers reveal that it is going to be in fall 2017. Due to a conflict of interest, “Chabby” and “Paulson” will have a double wedding. However, not everyone is going to be excited about it. One person who resents the wedding is Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo). As everyone knows, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) was married to Will Horton before he died.

Days of Our Lives spoilers also reveal that Lucas will continue his downward spiral. Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) helping Lucas might make his drinking worse. He is filled with guilt and confusion. Hiding a big secret, such as thinking he is responsible for a death, could drive him even more to the bottle. Fans know that Lucas didn’t kill Angelica Deveraux (Morgan Fairchild). However, Lucas can’t remember anything. He doesn’t think he killed her, but he really isn’t sure what happened.

Still in a Minnesota daze, REMINDER: this is what work looks like. @laurenkoslow #Days A post shared by Marci Miller (@_marcimiller_) on Aug 14, 2017 at 6:55am PDT

Other DOOL spoilers include John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans’ (Deidre Hall) escape plan failing. Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) will reveal shocking information during a press conference. This will force Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) to do some damage control.

Faves. @camilabanus @salstowers #Days A post shared by Marci Miller (@_marcimiller_) on Aug 24, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

What do you think is going to happen with Chad and Abby on Days of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC]