Melania Trump Off To Houston, Texas, On Saturday, September 2: Will Melania Wear FLOTUS Hat, High-Heel Shoes?

First Lady Melania Trump is planning to return to Texas, this time to Houston, according to the Daily Mail. The publication notes that President Donald Trump and Melania will return to Texas on Saturday, September 2.

Whereas Melania’s high heels and FLOTUS hat captured most of the attention earlier this week when President Trump and the first lady visited Texas, prompting Kellyanne Conway to demand respect for Melania, it’s not clear what type of footwear Melania will wear on Saturday. As seen in the above photo, Melania chose to wear high heels with bling back on May 7, 2012, in New York City. It was a photo that barely captured attention five years ago. However, all eyes are on Melania’s choice of fashion these days.

Melania and President Trump’s return to Houston on Saturday may have been prompted by criticism of President Trump’s previous trip to the Hurricane Harvey-ravaged region, wherein Trump talked about the crowd size and waved the flag of Texas around but didn’t get hands-on with cleanup efforts like Vice President Mike Pence did on his visit to Texas. Donald and Melania’s Saturday visit, according to Breitbart News, will encompass the Houston area and potentially Lake Charles, Louisiana, according to Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Saturday will represent a do-over for President Trump and Melania, with the duo perhaps seeing more of the firsthand damage and speaking with victims of the storm. However, fashion hounds and even those not interested in fashion will be checking for photos of Melania’s shoes on Saturday for the larger message she will send. If Melania chooses to wear a pair of sky-high stilettos once more on her walk to Marine One en route to Houston, it would seem as if Melania would be making a statement that says her fashion choices are her own.

If Melania dons a pair of flats or gym shoes as she leaves the White House, it could signal that Melania is listening to constructive criticism from the public and choosing sensible attire to wear to a storm region, and making the appearance look less like a fashion runway shoot. Plenty of people are coming to Melania’s defense and commenting that folks should focus on the larger issue at hand — that Melania made the trip to Texas — instead of solely focusing on Melania’s footwear.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]