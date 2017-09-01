‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Mayor Carver Is Cleared, Find Out When Abe And Theo Reunite

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abe Carver (James Reynolds) will soon be a free man. That means everyone in Salem will finally find out the truth about Commissioner Raines (Aaron D. Spears). Find out when Abe and his son, Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) will finally reunite.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate that Abe finally gets out of jail. As fans know, his arrest was a carefully orchestrated plan. The Salem police department needed to find Dario Hernandez’s (Jordi Vilasuso) real crime partner. However, it is Commissioner Raines. They had to get solid evidence and decided the best way to go about it was by implicating the mayor.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Abe Carver is going to be released. On September 7, Abe and Theo will have a heartwarming reunion. It isn’t a secret that Theo has been really struggling with his father in jail. Very few people know about the setup, including Abe’s son. When he finds out the truth, Theo will be proud of his dad. He risked public shaming and ridicule in order to make sure that the real criminal is apprehended. It wasn’t an easy decision to make and the tabloids went crazy with the story.

There is a rumor that Dario might be returning to Salem, but only to wrap up the Raines case. It was not made clear if Jordi Vilasuso would make a short appearance or not. In the meantime, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) is patiently waiting for his brother to send evidence of Raines’ criminal activities.

It's not work when you're hanging out with your friends. ❤ #DAYS ????: @marybeth.evans A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Jun 20, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

Other Days Of Our Lives spoilers include Andre DiMera’s (Thaao Penghlis) press conference. He will announce that Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) are having an affair. Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) will have trouble keeping up the Marlena Evans impersonation, especially to Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). As for Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans), she has big and scandalous plans for the Kiriakis family.

Break time is code for checking messages and taking selfies. ???? #DAYS ????: @thaaopenghlis A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

What do you think is going to happen with Abe and Theo on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com]