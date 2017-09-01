Nikki Bella Will Remain Out Of Action Until 2018, Doctors Claiming She Shouldn’t Wrestle Again

Nikki Bella hasn’t been featured on WWE programming since WrestleMania 33. She has been taking some time away from the ring to recover from some nagging neck injuries, which have already forced her to miss five months. Since returning to WWE last year, Nikki has been featured as a part-time performer. The fans are aware of this, but they’re still wondering when the former Divas Champion will be returning to the ring.

Despite her neck issues, Nikki Bella is keeping herself plenty busy. The next season Total Bellas is debuting next week and she’s been confirmed for the next season of Dancing With the Stars. The WWE Universe will get to see her perform in some new ways, but it seems that her return to the ring is being delayed until next year at the earliest. It’s being reported that Nikki Bella’s neck will keep her out of action for the rest of 2017.

Apparently, her surgeon is advising her to never return to the ring again. On paper, that means WWE fans shouldn’t expect to see Nikki Bella wrestle many matches whenever she does return to SmackDown Live in the future. Nikki made it very clear that she will never wrestle a full-time schedule for WWE again, but she has revealed Brie Bella’s comeback is a huge factor for Nikki to determine when she will return to the ring.

Having just delivered a baby, Brie Bella is getting back into shape. However, she’s also been clear that her intentions are to have more matches for WWE. Nikki Bella has also made it clear that when she does make her return, she wants Brie by her side again. Apparently, The Bella Twins are planning a comeback for early next year. It seems very likely both women will wrestle on the grandest stage of them all in New Orleans.

The Bella brand is stronger than it ever has been, but their exposure is expanding beyond the ring. With a wedding coming up for Nikki and motherhood already here for Brie, it seems that The Bella Twins’ days in the ring are numbered. Even their critics will admit both women have had a huge impact on WWE over the years. Brie and Nikki Bella will be back inside a WWE ring again. It just may not be until early next year.

