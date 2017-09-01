It finally happened. Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow have given in to the undeniable sexual tension between them in the Season 7 finale. However, there may have been hints that the romance between the Mother of Dragons and the King in the North will not last too long. Is it possible that Dany will end up dead in Game of Thrones Season 8?

Fans have been hoping that Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow will meet and fall in love in the seventh season. Although the two initially did not meet eye to eye, they eventually began to respect each other. In the season finale, Dany and Jon finally had sex as they traveled back to Westeros.

The scene certainly had fans excited over what could happen in Game of Thrones Season 8. Could this mean the two will get married? Will Dany and Jon actually have children despite what was suggested by the witch Mirri Maz Duur in the first season? There have been hints that both possibilities will happen in the final season. However, it could also mean that one of them might end up dead.

There is little doubt that an heir of ice and fire is coming in Game of Thrones Season 8. However, the arrival of another Targaryen child could lead to more grief. After all, the mothers of both Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow died in childbirth. Fans fear that Dany could suffer the same fate in the final season.

It is no secret that Daenerys Targaryen has difficulties with pregnancy. She had miscarried in the first season after striking a deal with Mirri Maz Duur in order to save Khal Drogo’s life. Since then, she has believed that she is barren. However, Game of Thrones Season 7 has repeatedly mentioned Dany’s inability to bear children, so much so that fans believed she would conceive a child with Jon Snow. Unfortunately, it could also mean that she will suffer a tragic fate in Season 8.

There are speculations that the grim expression on Tyrion Lannister’s face when he realized Jon and Dany are having sex was more than just jealousy. Some believe that the Hand of the Queen believes the relationship will lead to Daenerys Targaryen’s death in Game of Thrones Season 8. Find out if Dany will survive when the final season premieres on HBO in 2019.

[Featured Image by HBO]