Miranda Lambert Rescues More Than 233 Dogs & Cats From Houston Floods

Miranda Lambert is doing her bit to help her home state of Texas.

The star and the animal charity she founded in 2009, MuttNation, have been rescuing dogs from the floods caused by Hurricane Harvey and have been updating fans on their progress over the past few days.

According to E! News, Miranda and MuttNation have already saved 233 dogs, cats and other pets from flood waters since they began their efforts in the affected areas on August 28.

Miranda – who hails from Longview, Texas – confirmed on Instagram that she and her co-workers managed to rescue 72 dogs in the first day from Harris County.

She shared an adorable photo of a dog and seven tiny puppies to her account, which she confirmed had all only been born that morning.

The Texas-born country singer then gave her followers an update on their progress a day later, telling fans that they had rescued a further 70 dogs and transported them to Oklahoma away from the flood waters of Houston and the surrounding area.

“We sent over 70 pups to our shelter in Oklahoma today. Our rigs are now rolling into Houston for another load,” Miranda confirmed of their efforts, urging her fans to “continue to send prayers and donations” to the victims caught up in the tragedy.

On day three of Miranda and her team’s rescue efforts, the charity confirmed that they had helped another 40 dogs, 38 cats and 21 other pets.

“40 dogs and 38 cats rescued from Houston Humane and 21 pets from Baytown City Shelter!!” an Instagram post confirmed alongside a photo of vets tending to the animals.

“We are so thankful to be helping our furry friends in Texas!! #prayfortexas,” the pet organization added of their time in Houston.

MuttNation’s official Instagram account also shared a sweet photo of Miranda posing next to a cage with four rescued dogs inside as she continued her efforts with her team in the Lone Star State.

REPOST ????: @muttnationfoundation "We're starting Day #3 in Houston!! Good morning from @mirandalambert and the pups!! ????????????????" A post shared by MuttNation (@muttnation) on Aug 31, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

MuttNation confirmed that they would be heading to the affected area to offer aid to animals and shelters in Texas earlier this week.

“Our team is headed South!” the charity revealed on social media on August 30, adding that “it was important” to Miranda than she and her team do their part for her home state amid the flooding tragedy.

They also confirmed that their plan was to rescue animals that were currently in shelters in the affected areas and move them to safe areas in order to make room for animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

Miranda founded the organization in 2009 to promote pet adoption and ensure that every animal has a safe and happy home.

The country star is just one of many celebrities doing their bit to help those in Houston, Texas, and the surrounding areas that have been affected by Hurricane Harvey and the subsequent floods.

A slew of big name stars, including Sandra Bullock, Leonardo DiCaprio and Miley Cyrus have donated huge amounts of money to charities who are providing aid for those in need.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images For Pedigree Food For Dogs]