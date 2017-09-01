‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Blackmails Bill With Secret Recording Of Arson Confession

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the Spencer father and son are about to have a showdown, and it seems as if for once Liam will hold all the cards while his father, Bill, has none. Viewers of this CBS soap opera know that Bill torched the Spectra building and even bragged about it, and are sick of Bill who is never held accountable for his actions. Turns out, Liam feels the same way and is about to set a plan in motion to set up his father. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that on September 7, Liam will have the opportunity to outsmart Bill.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Liam will come face to face with Bill about the Spectra fire again but this time he will not only try to extract the confession once more, but he will secretly record the admission and memorialize it on tape. Bill will indeed confess to burning down the Spectra building, and it will mean that Liam has finally outsmarted his dad. Liam now will have all the tools needed to bring Bill down. Liam will let Sally in on the tape, according to the latest spoilers.

Steffy & Liam deal with Bill's secret and Thomas makes a surprise visit back to LA. FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/nS47LRlHWC #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/BkdhNBmesZ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 1, 2017

Bold and the Beautiful fans can expect that Liam will tell her that it’s up to her what she does with the tape, but he will likely tell her what he thinks she must do. They have a few options at their disposal. The first is to head straight to the police with the evidence. Bill knows that the tape won’t hold up in court but Liam will state that this could lead to bad press for Spencer publications. Bill’s reputation and public image will be forever damaged if the tape leaks out.

Yesterday on #BoldandBeautiful, Sally watches her company and her dreams go up flames. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/AckvGvIa90 pic.twitter.com/0fakMpQe9U — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 29, 2017

The second option is Bill’s personal favorite used against him: blackmail. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that they could apply pressure to force Bill to save Spectra fashions. Wouldn’t it be the perfect revenge if Bill, the actual arsonist, is forced to fork up the money to save Sally’s business? How will this affect Bill and Liam’s father-son relationship? How do you think Steffy will react once she finds out that Liam came to Sally’s rescue at the expense of his own father?

