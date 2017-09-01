Jay Leno Reveals The Burt Reynolds’ Limited Edition 2017 Trans AM SE Bandit: ‘The Bandit’ Is Back

Burt Reynolds is back with a brand new Bandit. No, it’s not just the movie, even though Smokey and the Bandit did return to theaters this summer, celebrating the film’s 40th anniversary. The new Bandit is a car, a brand new, limited edition 2017 Trans AM SE.

Jay Leno introduced the new Bandit on Jay Leno’s Garage, explaining that this Burt Reynolds inspired car is no ordinary garden variety Trans AM, even if there was still such a thing. Each new Trans AM SE Bandit is black with gold trim, just like the car featured in the Burt Reynolds movie Smokey and the Bandit, but instead of being a 1977 Pontiac, it’s a brand new 2017 model endorsed by Burt Reynolds.

Burt Reynolds popularized the 1977 Pontiac Trans AM with the movie Smokey and the Bandit, which featured a lot of stunt driving, a 1977 Trans AM, black with gold trim, and Burt Reynolds’ handsome smile. Is the new 2017 Trans AM SE Bandit is up for the speed and handling challenge put forth by its famous 1977 forerunner?

The Burt Reynolds Limited Edition 2017 SE Bandit is made by Trans AM Depot, not Pontiac. As Jay Leno explains, Pontiac went out of business years ago, but the Trans AM outlived its original maker. Trans AM Depot is a small boutique automaker according to The Drive. The small company has been making Trans AMs out of new Camaros for years.

The sticker price of the 2017 Trans AM SE Bandit, as listed in Motor Authority, is $115,000 plus the price of a brand new Camaro. Only 77 Bandit Trans AM SE cars were made according to Jay Leno, and each was signed by Burt Reynolds himself. The writing is in gold paint, right on the side of the hood scoop.

As Jay Leno points out the Trans AM was always a Camaro body. Pontiac supplied a different engine, and a few subtle grille style changes, different chrome and of course the trademark decals on the hood and on the back. It is within the tradition for Trans AM Depot to use a Camaro to create the Burt Reynolds Bandit. It’s what Pontiac always did.

The 2017 Trans AM SE Bandit has about 700 horsepower according to Jay Leno and features 7.4-liter engine which amounts to 455 cubic inches according to The Drive. Burt Reynolds’ Bandit also comes standard with an old fashioned t-top roof.

Jay Leno’s introduction of the Burt Reynolds limited edition Trans AM SE Bandit shows the engine, which looks a lot different than the 1977 model.

[Featured Image by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP Images]