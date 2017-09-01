‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Does Tripp Get Redeemed? Plus, Claire Brady Gets A Love Triangle

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal the future of Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams). Is he able to redeem himself to Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Johnson)? Also, expect a love triangle between Tripp, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan), and Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis).

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Tripp’s redemption is not going to be easy. Even though Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) will forgive Tripp, Kayla will not forget what he has done. However, Daytime Royalty Online reported that head writer Ron Carlivati said Tripp needs to be redeemed somehow. It seems like it will happen eventually, but things like this take some time.

However, that won’t be the only storyline for Tripp. DOOL spoilers tease that he has a crush on Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan). This might complicate things when Claire invites him to move into the loft with her and Theo. He will also try to help mend Claire’s broken heart, something that Theo will not like. It will create a bit of a love triangle, but which man will she end up with?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that when Kyler Pettis exits several months from now, it will be due to an injury. It will turn out to be JJ Deveraux’s (Casey Moss) worst nightmare. This had led to a theory that JJ shoots Theo. While recovering in the hospital, Claire will work on writing the perfect song for him. It seems like the two might get back together by then, but that has not been confirmed yet.

Also, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will both be up for the commissioner position. Abe Carver (James Reynolds) thinks they would both be a good fit. It appears that Rafe might get the job because it was teased a while back that he was getting a new office at the Salem police department. However, expect their relationship to hit some obstacles because of some job-related decisions and debates.

What do you think is going to happen with Tripp, Claire, and Theo on DOOL?

