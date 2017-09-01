‘General Hospital’ Spoilers, Wk Of Sept 4: Franco’s Photo Mystery Linked With ‘Two Jasons’ Plot, Sam Is Upset

General Hospital spoilers (GH) for the week of September 4 state that Sonny (Maurice Benard), Carly (Laura Wright) and Liz (Rebecca Herbst) rally around Sam (Kelly Monaco) who is going through a lot of stress after Jason (Billy Miller) was shot and wounded during an incident of mob violence involving Sonny. Jason is rushed to the hospital in need of emergency surgery to save his life.

Sam Is Upset

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, September 1 state that Sam overhears Sonny voicing his fears to Carly that Jason might not make it. Sonny’s fears are justified because the bullet that hit Jason’s chest appeared to have grazed his heart. However, Sam is upset by Sonny’s negativity. She desperately wants to stay positive because she can’t face the thought of losing Jason.

Jason was shot while trying to protect Sam after he became embroiled in mob violence related to Sonny’s effort to quit mob life. Jason had doubted that Sonny would be able to quit the mob through on an exit plan that involves calling a meeting of the families to settle his mob affairs and threatening to come out of retirement if any of families violate the terms of the settlement.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) also doubted that Sonny would be able to quit mob life so easily after Diane (Caroline Hennesey) told her about Sonny’s plan to retire from the mob.

Liz Tries To Protect Jake

General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 4 tease that Liz (Rebecca Herbst) struggles to protect Jake (Hudson West). She probably does not want Jake to realize just how serious Jason’s (Billy Miller) condition is. She also probably wants to protect Jake from the conflict between Sam and Franco (Roger Howarth). Sam freaked out when Franco offered to help following Jason’s accident. Sam’s memories of past trauma caused by Franco are still fresh and painful. However, since Franco returned to Port Charles he has struggled to rehabilitate himself and reach out to past enemies for forgiveness and reconciliation. It is clear, however, that Sam doesn’t want anything to do with Franco.

Liz will have her hands full trying to protect Jake from the consequences of the emergencies and conflicts around him. Jake has a sharp and inquiring mind. He asks Franco probing questions about one of his paintings showing him with a childhood friend. GH spoilers reveal that Jake also questions Franco about a photo from his childhood, showing him with a boy about his age. He wants to know who the boy is.

Franco’s Photo Mystery Is Linked With The ‘Two Jasons’ Plot

General Hospital spoilers and buzz indicate that Franco’s painting and photo represent vague recollections from the past linked with the “two Jasons” plot that will begin to unfold after Burton’s character appears in Port Charles. Current GH buzz and rumors indicate that the child in Franco’s photo is Jason. However, viewers will learn as the plot unfolds which of the “two Jasons” appears in the photo with Franco.

New post (General Hospital Spoilers: Sam's Fierce Outburst At Franco After Jason Shot …) has been published on – https://t.co/uMVHe2fjoj pic.twitter.com/AcKdN8prSs — FLAWLESS (@flawlessdabarbr) August 19, 2017

GH spoilers for the week of September 4 tease that Franco seeks Scott’s (Kin Shriner) help as he tries to reconstruct vague memories from his childhood and possibly reconnect with the mysterious companion in his photo. However, it is unlikely that Scott will be helpful.

GH spoilers indicate that Franco’s investigation of the boy in his painting and the photograph leads directly to one of the two Jasons.

Other Spoilers For The Week of September 4

General Hospital spoilers tease that Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) gets bad news. It is likely that Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) has news that ends all hopes that Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) will return soon. However, GH spoilers indicate that Hayden will likely return in the future, but Finn might have moved on by them.

Ava (Maura West) returns a favor and later makes a rash decision. Will she make up her mind this week and conclude a deal with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart)? Or does the matter relate to Griffin (Matt Cohen)?

Spoilers for the week of September 4 hint that Kiki (Hayley Erin) gets an invitation. The invitation could be related to her career goal and could involve Doctor Bensch (James DePavia).

Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) works to uncover a mystery. The mystery probably involves Anna (Finola Hughes). He has been trying to connect with Anna but she appears to be preoccupied with other issues lately. Andre wonders what Anna is up to. Viewers know that Anna is involved in a diamond investigation.

Nina (Michelle Stafford) struggles with feelings of regret but she continues to work on rebuilding her relationship with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart).

Amy (Risa Dorken) has bad news for Nathan (Ryan Paevey). The resolution of the Ask Man Landers mystery is near. Nathan will be involved in a fresh “Naxie” storyline with Maxie (Kirsten Storms) in upcoming episodes.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]