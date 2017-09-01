‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Live Feed Updates, ‘BB19’ Alliances About To Shift?

Big Brother 19 spoilers from late Thursday (August 31) come directly from live feed updates. The BB19 cast is down to just seven houseguests, following the eviction of Matt Clines earlier in the evening. That leaves just Paul Abrahamian, Christmas Abbott, Alex Ow, Jason Dent, Josh Martinez, Kevin Schlehuber, and Raven Walton to play the game. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it was revealed that Christmas is the new Head of Household, giving her the power to name two nominees for eviction.

The official Nomination Ceremony doesn’t happen until later on Friday (September 1), but in the early morning hours, it became very obvious who Christmas Abbott wants as part of her final four in the BB19 house. The latest Big Brother 19 spoilers state that Christmas wants Paul Abrahamian and Josh Martinez to be in her final three, but that now she has added Raven Walton to her primary alliance. The plan she created on the live feeds with Paul is to get the foursome to the end of the summer 2017 season.

This is going to be a huge alliance shift, as Raven had been on the outside of every primary alliance while she was in her showmance with Matt Clines. Now that Matt has been removed from the equation, Raven has become an asset to Paul, as she trusts him to take her all the way to the final two. This is something that Paul confirmed to Christmas as a way to prove that Raven could be a key to them getting all the way to the end. It means that someone else is going to become the next member of the BB19 jury.

The last of the showmances gets ripped apart, but they won’t go out without a fight. Catch up on #BB19: https://t.co/Z0cqIroWya pic.twitter.com/vYm0pMzKs7 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 1, 2017

Though the HOH Competition wasn’t shown, it appears that everyone threw it to Christmas Abbott in order to target Jason Dent for eviction. Now, this doesn’t necessarily guarantee that Jason will become the primary target, but Christmas and Paul Abrahamian also agreed that it was time to “take the show” this week. Those particular Big Brother 19 spoilers won’t get officially confirmed until the Nomination Ceremony later on Friday, but Jason may now be doomed. He may also be targeted with Alex Ow in the other chair.

Spoiler Alert: The Latest Evicted Houseguest From Big Brother Tells All: https://t.co/3mLXKFyq56 #BB19 pic.twitter.com/Sbz8gXaFa9 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 1, 2017

Christmas has her sights set on getting one of three people evicted this week, preserving her new alliance with Paul, Josh, and Raven. It won’t be difficult to pull this off, as she can nominate two of the other three houseguests, maintaining most of the control over what happens at the next Eviction Ceremony. Even in a worst-case scenario, she would have a tiebreaker vote to decide the next BB19 jury member. The most intriguing future Big Brother 19 spoilers will be to find out why Alex Ow and Kevin Schlehuber agreed to throw the HOH Competition.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]