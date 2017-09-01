Post Office Hours Labor Day 2017: Is There Mail Delivery Monday? UPS, FedEx Open?

Is the post office open on Labor Day? Will mail be delivered to homes and businesses during the three-day weekend? The federal holiday falls on Monday, September 4 and it’s business as usual for many companies. Although most federal employees get Monday off, that doesn’t mean the post office will be closed all weekend.

Here’s the low-down on the Labor Day post office hours as well as information about select packages that may be delivered throughout the holiday weekend. In addition, find the operating hours for two popular delivery companies — UPS, and FedEx below.

Labor Day is one of 10 federal holidays observed in the United States. According to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, the federal holiday is always observed on a Monday, but many people take the entire three-day weekend off to celebrate the unofficial end of summer.

Like other federal holidays, most government offices, including the USPS, will be closed all day on Monday, However, your local post office will be open normal hours on Saturday (closed on Sunday) if you need to mail a package or buy stamps. Letter carriers will be out delivering mail on Saturday, but delivery on Sunday and Monday is extremely limited.

According to CNET, the U.S. Postal Service delivers packages for Amazon on Sundays and some holidays. The weekend delivery service started back in 2013. If you are expecting a delivery from Amazon, check your tracking information to see if your online purchase will be delivered during the holiday weekend.

What about UPS and FedEx? If you need to get a package out through either delivery company, get that done on Friday. Both companies will be closed on Labor Day. Of note, packages will not be delivered by either carrier on September 4, with the exception of FedEx Custom Critical and packages marked UPS Critical.

Is anything open on Labor Day? In addition to the U.S. Postal service, most government offices (DMV, Social Security, the IRS) and federal court houses will be closed on Monday, September 4. Many state and local government offices will be closed as well.

If you love to shop or are planning to eat out at your favorite restaurants on Labor Day, most retailers and restaurants will be open.

Chances are, you will find your local mall, Walmart, Target, many grocery stores, liquor stores, and many chain restaurants open on September 4. Keep in mind, it’s best to call ahead as many retailers and restaurants operate on a holiday schedule.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]