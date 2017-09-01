Enemies In ‘The Division’ Pier Zones Spawn Dynamically, Resistance Mode Scales To Party In 1.8 Update

With the 1.7 update out now and the first Global Event over, players and developers of Tom Clancy’s The Division are looking forward to the 1.8 patch. In the latest state of the game, more details and features of the upcoming update were disclosed. Patch 1.8 will introduce new areas to the game, a new PvE mode called Resistance, and a new PvP mode called Skirmish. Both of these modes are briefly explained in the newest state of the game address alongside news on the zones.

In 1.8, players can travel to the West Side Piers where all the enemy factions of the game are working together to down agents of The Division. The new area is similar to the zones found in the base game with points of interest and enemies throughout. However, the new area functions differently from previous zones. Enemies spawn dynamically in the West Side Piers, and new alerts constantly give players new locations to explore. As an agent or agents move through the area, new alerts will sound, giving players new goals. Completing alerts rewards loot and Division Tech, as seen in the state of the game on Twitch.

Also part of the 1.8 update is the PvE Resistance mode. Within the interior of the Intrepid aircraft carrier, players will find the new horde mode for The Division. Players will experience all of the game’s factions aiding each other to take down agents. The new horde mode is a PvE experience that can be completed solo or in groups since the mode will scale to party size.

On the PvP side of things, players of The Division will enjoy the new Skirmish mode. This new PvP mode pits two teams of four players against each other. Instead of a large area populated with AI and some downtime, Skirmish is all about fast-paced battles. Players will not have to travel far to find their enemies in Skirmish mode, and there are no AI enemies like those found in the Dark Zone.

There is no release date for the 1.8 update at this time. The West Side Piers, Resistance, and Skirmish are likely to be tested on the test server before the patch is launched on the live servers. Before it is released, players can expect a new Global Event and new Classified Gear sets, as noted on the official site. The next Global Event is called Assault, with a release date a few weeks behind its targeted date.

Finally, during the state of the game, developers revealed that the new Vanity Masks will no longer be tied to Global Event leaderboards. During Assault, players will be able to earn masks by completing commendations for the event. One will be very easy to obtain while the other two masks will require more effort for players of The Division.

[Featured Image by Ubisoft]